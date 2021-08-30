A man has sparked mixed reactions on social media following how he went about his own crate challenge

The man took his to a whole new height by doing his with a bicycle while also standing atop the crates

While many have stated that this latest style is enough reason for the challenge to end, others slammed onlookers for cheering the man on his risky endeavor

A man has become a subject of caricature after a video of his own crate challenge went viral.

Unlike other crate challenge performances, his was done using a bicycle.

The man took the viral challenge to another level Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @krakstv

In a video shared on Instagram by @krakstv, the man was spotted atop the crates with a bicycle.

Onlookers could be seen recording the exercise and cheering him on.

Unfortunately for him, he hadn't gone any step down the crates before he crashed to the floor with the bicycle.

Despite the fall, he still raised his arms in triumph amidst cheers from the crowd that had increased in number.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@cynthiakcee said:

"Everyone standing there recording like they are getting some kind of award. I haven’t seen stupidity display itself proudly like this before smh."

@kwaru1 wrote:

"It's the fact that everyone believes he can do better than the person that fell for me"

@itz_raymaaly commented:

"Bicycle now ? ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ make UAR People no go copy this one ooooo our grass and ground and their own no be d same."

@micie_pee remarked:

"It’s as crazy as I now find it hard to watch the videos...I can’t be having anxiety attack because of people that don’t care about themselves."

