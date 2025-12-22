John Kumah’s brother sparked heated debate after publicly slamming the late MP’s widow, Apostle Lilian Owusu, for remarrying about 18 months after his death

In a viral TikTok video, he argued that the culturally mandated widowhood period only ended in June 2025 and claimed it was unrealistic for her to have remarried so soon

John Kumah's brother's criticism of his late brother's widow stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians backing Apostle Owusu's decision

Late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah’s brother, has slammed his widow, Apostle Lillian Owusu, after she got married a year and a half after his death.

John Kumah's brother slams his widow, Apostle Lilian Owusu, for remarrying a year and a half after his death. Image credit: JohnKumah, @koforiduaflowers5

Source: Facebook

News went viral on December 19, 2025, that the widow of John Kumah had gotten married to one Samuel Aryeetey at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

John Kumah passed away on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45, after he fell ill.

A former deputy finance minister, the politician had been tipped for a future presidential run when he tragically passed away.

The news of John Kumah’s widow getting remarried sparked a heated debate on social media, with people debating the appropriateness of her action.

Below is a TikTok video of Apostle Lilian Owusu's wedding.

John Kumah’s brother slams his widow

Amid the debate over Lilian Kumah’s marriage, John Kumah’s family has broken their silence on her actions.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers, the late MP’s brother slammed Lilian Kumah for getting remarried so soon after his death.

He said the timeline over her marriage had made him suspicious that she was pursuing a relationship with her new husband even when his brother was alive.

John Kumah’s brother said after the MP’s death in March, his funeral was held in May, setting June 2024 as the start of Lilian Kumah’s one-year culturally mandated period of widowhood.

The late politician’s sibling said her widowhood officially ended in June 2025 and he does not believe she met her husband, fell in love and got married in six months.

He also lamented that his brother spent the majority of his wealth on his wife and children, building a modern church auditorium for her and other expenses, yet after his death, she did not find the courtesy to visit his family to inform them of her plans to remarry.

Below is the TikTok video of John Kumah’s brother slamming his widow.

Reactions to John Kumah’s brother’s widowhood comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of John Kumah’s brother slamming his widow for remarrying so soon after his death.

Francisco Francisco said:

"How women mourn husbands paaaa. This one already knew this guy."

Atta mame ♥️👄💋✌️😁 wrote:

"Was John Kumah not having girlfriends outside his marriage?"

CELEBRONII commented:

"What is your problem? When it reaches your turn, you can wait for 100 years. Sisterhood is proud of you, Rev."

Lilian Aryeequaye and her new husband, Samuel, speak for the first time after their wedding on Friday, December 19, 2025. Image credit: @slayedbybb

Source: TikTok

John Kumah’s widow speaks after wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah’s widow has broken her silence after her wedding to Samuel Aryeequaye.

In a video, the late Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye and her new husband recounted how they met and fell in love.

Source: YEN.com.gh