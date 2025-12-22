Augustine Koufie commanded attention at UCC, earning admiration for an academic journey marked by discipline, purpose, and outstanding scholarly impact

At the grand ceremony, Augustine Koufie emerged as valedictorian for the School of Graduate Studies, sealing years of rigorous research and academic excellence

Across social media, Ghanaians filled the comments with praise, hailing Augustine Koufie as an inspiration and celebrating his remarkable scholarly milestone

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The University of Cape Coast, during its 58th Congregation, announced Augustine Koufie as the valedictorian.

The University of Cape Coast crowns Augustine Koufie the valedictorian for the School of Graduate Studies. Image credit: UCC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He was named valedictorian for graduates of the School of Graduate Studies during the school’s 8th and 9th sessions of the congregation.

A detailed Facebook post by the university chronicled a journey shaped by persistence, curiosity, and service to society.

Born on October 22, 1993, in Cape Coast, Augustine began his educational path at St. Nicholas Anglican School before continuing at Academy of Christ the King Senior High School.

By 2013, he enrolled at UCC and graduated in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Read the Facebook details below.

Augustine's humble beginnings to academic excellence

Motivated by a passion for agricultural development and rural livelihoods, Augustine pursued an MPhil in Agricultural Economics, completing it in March 2021.

Soon after, in November 2021, he began doctoral studies in Agricultural Economics and completed the programme in March 2025.

His PhD research examined farmers’ risk aversion, risk-optimal behaviour, and willingness to pay for Weather Index Insurance among food crop farmers in Ghana’s Upper West Region.

Beyond theory, his work strengthened conversations on climate risk management, agricultural insurance, and evidence-based policy for smallholder resilience.

Recognition followed in August 2023, when he received the Samuel and Emelia Brew-Butler SGS/GRASAG UCC Research Grant and the Ghana National Petroleum Local Scholarship.

Currently serving as a Graduate Assistant at UCC’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension, Augustine teaches Production Economics, Farm Management in Horticulture, Elementary Statistics for the Social Sciences, and Social Science Research Methods.

Augustine is a devoted Christian, married to Naa Shika Mingle.

Ghanaians congratulate Augustine Koufie

YEN.com.gh have compiled several interesting comments on Augustine's new feat.

Philip Williams Appiah-Agyei Jr. wrote:

“Congratulations, brother! You’re a hero.”

Suweiba Hamidu added:

“Congratulations, Dr Naatuma Paam.”

Feri Andy shared:

"Congrats, Counsellor Augustine Nimfah Koufie, well deserved ."

Adams Mwantor shared:

“Congratulations, Dr!”

Stephen Seraph Incoom wrote:

"Congratulations."

Meanwhile, UCC also celebrated Dennis Frimpong Agyapong, an OWASS alumnus crowned valedictorian of the College of Education Studies.

He was given the honour after graduating with an excellent CGPA of 3.99.

Dennis Frimpong Agyapong was crowned valedictorian during UCC’s 58th Congregation. Photo credit: @University of Cape Coast/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Mom of 3 adjudged valedictorian at UCC

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Khadijah Abu Seidu, a mother of three, emerged as the valedictorian at UCC's School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Khadijah Abu Seidu bagged a first-class degree in Midwifery after scoring a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.8.

The UCC offered Khadijah a two-year scholarship to pursue a Master's degree in nursing or midwifery.

Source: YEN.com.gh