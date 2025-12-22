Wayne Rooney has sent a clear warning to Arsenal and Manchester City, insisting the Premier League title race is far from settled

Liverpool look out of contention, but Rooney believes the champions still have the pedigree to shake up the Premier League race

Arne Slot's side picked up a morale-boosting win at Tottenham Hotspur, prompting Rooney to deliver a stern warning

Wayne Rooney has sounded a note of caution to Arsenal and Manchester City, arguing that Liverpool should not be discounted from the Premier League title conversation just yet.

Although the defending champions head into Christmas ten points adrift of the summit, Rooney believes their recent resurgence means they could still shape the destiny of the race.

Liverpool’s campaign has been anything but straightforward following last season’s triumphant title win under Arne Slot.

After cruising to the championship in the Dutchman’s first year at Anfield, many expected the Reds once again to set the pace at the top of the table. Instead, a difficult autumn derailed those ambitions, leaving them playing catch-up.

A worrying spell between late September and the end of November proved costly, with dropped points piling up and performances lacking the authority shown a year earlier.

Defensive errors and a lack of consistency crept into their game, while a heavy Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven seemed to confirm that Liverpool were struggling to hit the same heights.

In recent weeks, however, there has been a clear shift in momentum. Liverpool are unbeaten in six league matches and have climbed back to fifth place, capped by a gritty away victory over Tottenham just before Christmas.

That run has reignited debate about whether they can still exert pressure on the teams above them.

Rooney accepts that Arsenal and Manchester City remain the frontrunners, but he insists Liverpool’s experience makes them a threat if they continue to build momentum.

Speaking on his BBC podcast, the former Manchester United captain suggested the title race is beginning to take shape but warned against dismissing the champions too quickly, as One Football noted.

“Right now it looks like Arsenal and Man City are the two likely to pull away. But Liverpool are still there. If they find a run and start winning games consistently, you can never completely rule them out. With the crowd behind them, they can influence things.”

While the points gap is significant, the former Everton and Manchester United forward stopped short of writing Liverpool off entirely. He praised Aston Villa’s impressive season but ultimately feels the title will be decided by the current top two.

Slot’s side has shown encouraging signs of rediscovering the traits that powered their 2024–25 title success.

Improved tactical balance and stronger displays from new arrivals such as Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Jeremie Frimpong have added freshness and bite to the team.

As Goal noted, the victory at Tottenham stood out as a turning point, delivering not only three valuable points but also a boost in belief after a prolonged slump. It was Liverpool’s third win in five league games and hinted at renewed confidence within the squad.

Still, the task ahead remains daunting. Liverpool trail Arsenal, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Chelsea, and with little room for further slip-ups, their margin for error is slim.

