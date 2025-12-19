Kevin Taylor has reacted to Captain Smart's harsh criticism of the government following the apprehension of Abu Trica

In a video, the NDC activist criticised the Onua TV presenter for politicising the matter and justifying cybercrime activities

Kevin Taylor also issued a stern warning to Ghanaian youth engaged in alleged cybercrimes targeting foreign nationals

Controversial National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist Kevin Taylor has slammed media personality Captain Smart for his criticisms of the current government over Abu Trica's arrest for alleged fraud-related crimes on December 11, 2025.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate who targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other locations.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by the security agencies to assist in investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Captain Smart criticises government over Abu's arrest

Speaking on his Onua Maakye morning show on December 16, Captain Smart questioned why Abu Trica was being extradited to the US while former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta faced no such action despite being wanted to face court for alleged crimes in Ghana.

The controversial media personality called for consistency in the delivery of justice in the country to ensure that there were no double standards.

Captain Smart also warned the current John Mahama NDC-led government that they would lose the 2028 elections if they continued arresting the youth for alleged fraud-related crimes.

The video of Captain Smart criticising the NDC government over Abu Trica's arrest is below:

Kevin Taylor blasts Captain Smart over criticisms

Speaking on his With All Due Respect show, Kevin Taylor expressed his disappointment with Captain Smart over his remarks about Abu Trica's arrest.

He noted that he would continue to support the NDC government if they lost the next elections at the expense of arresting people allegedly engaging in cybercrime.

Kevin questioned why Captain Smart and others would appear on their TV shows and politicise matters relating to criminal activities among the youth.

He noted that Ghanaians voted for the NDC in the 2024 elections to sanitise the system and rid the country of crimes. He warned the youth against listening to the Onua TV presenter's remarks and engaging in cybercrime.

The NDC activist accused Captain Smart of justifying the alleged activities of Abu Trica and others involved in committing similar crimes against foreign citizens.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor blasting Captain Smart is below:

Kevin's criticism of Captain Smart stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jack commented:

"Sometimes, I don't know what Captain Smart stands for. He is a very confusing guy."

Mondego Chapo said:

"We are so disappointed in you, Kevin."

Curtis Muller wrote:

"Tell your Government to create jobs 😏."

Yandoh blasts Sam George over Abu's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Yandoh blasted Sam George over Abu Trica's arrest during an interview on Wontumi TV.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Director criticised the Communications Minister and the government for going after the Swedru-based socialite instead of politicians who have stolen state funds.

Paul Yandoh also justified Abu Trica's alleged crimes, claiming that he had only outsmarted foreigners and Ghanaians.

