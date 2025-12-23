A viral video captured Nana Ama McBrown’s joyful, unscripted meeting with her favourite TikTok star, Wofa

McBrown warmly introduced Wofa as a "royal" guest on Onuashowtime, and the two instantly clicked

The heartwarming interaction, filled with laughter and dancing, quickly went viral, with fans celebrating their genuine connection

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A trending video on social media captured a heartwarming, unscripted moment when acclaimed actress and former UTV host, Nana Ama McBrown, met her favourite TikTok sensation, Wofa, for the very first time.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's joyful first meeting with TikTok star Wofa on live TV. Photo credit: nana mcbrown, wofa. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown cheerfully introduced Wofa as a special guest of honour on Onuashowtime.

The highly anticipated meeting was everything fans could have hoped for, filled with excitement, laughter, and mutual admiration.

Wofa at Ama McBrown's Onuashowtime

McBrown, who has often expressed her fondness for the TikToker's content, gave Wofa a grand welcome, introducing him as a "royal." The crowd erupted as Wofa, known for his charismatic personality and viral comedic content, danced his way onto the stage.

The two immediately built up some chemistry, with McBrown disclosing how excited she had been just to see her favourite TikToker.

"Wofa... I couldn't wait to see you today!" she said, welcoming him to the stage.

The 48-year-old, who recently announced her divorce on live TV, was beaming with excitement as she embraced him. Wofa, also starstruck, reciprocated the energy, playfully engaging with the host.

The host, in turn, showered the young star with compliments. Telling him he looks amazing, before playfully drawing attention to his stylish accessories.

"Show them the Balenciaga," McBrown said.

The interaction, which saw both stars dancing and laughing together, has been widely shared on social media, with fans celebrating the heartwarming and genuine connection between the established superstar and the rising social media influencer.

The video shared by Gists Online on Facebook is below:

Reactions to McBrown meeting TikToker Wofa

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Lord Maame Wallace said:

"I knew it. Wofa will be there on her first day."

Pretty Stacy wrote:

Awww, see the way I'm smiling like a mad person. ❤️😂"

Amankwah Amoah commented:

"Wofa ntee paper wai. 😂😂😂"

Bridget Thompson stated:

"Oh, I waited saa den I fell asleep. 😴 💤 Wofa oh Wofa."

AJ Poundz introduces Nana Ama McBrown to take over the Onua Showtime Programme. Photo credit: @onuashowtime.

Source: Instagram

AJ Poundz introduces McBrown to Onua Showtime

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that many Ghanaians applauded Ghanaian media personality AJ Poundz as her six-month tenure as the interim host of the Onua Showtime programme drew to a close.

On December 21, 2025, after working with AJ Poundz for half a year to heavily lift the show's ratings, the producer announced a bittersweet change which has since become the talk of the town.

AJ Poundz gave a powerful speech as she introduced Nana Ama McBrown to take over the show.

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown and AJ Poundz' video, which TV3 shared on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh