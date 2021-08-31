Cristiano Ronaldo sent an emotional message to Man United fans after successfully making a return to the club

The 36-year-old has been away from Theatre of Dreams for over a decade, plying his trade for Real Madrid and Juventus

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League during his first spell at Old Trafford

The long-awaited return of Cristiano Ronaldo back to Man United has finally been completed after a successful medical and documentation, Man United, Instagram.

And the who is currently in camp with the Portuguese national confirmed the move and was grateful to all the parties involved in his return to Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old posted a long message on his Instagram expressing his undying love for United, where it all started in his illustrious career.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote a long message on his Instagram appreciating Man United fans and Sir Alex Ferguson. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: UGC

Ronaldo's emotional message on Instagram

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker also added that playing against the Red Devils did not bridge a gap for his love for United.

He added:

"I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands."

Ronaldo did not forget the trophies he won for the club and his first individual Ballon d'Or award playing at the Theatre of Dreams.

"My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again!

"I’m right here!

'I’m back where I belong!

"PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…"

Ronaldo's followers on Instagram is more than all the 20 Premier League teams

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's stock is getting higher since he decided to return to Manchester United after 11 years away from Old Trafford.

The news of the 36-year-old playing at the Theatre of Dreams has affected everything about him positively including his current followers on social media.

A report from ESPN FC revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or's followers on Instagram has massively increased from 186,000,000 to 335,000,000 million.

The increase in followership on Ronaldo's Instagram is more than all the top-flight English division clubs combined.

Source: Yen.com.gh