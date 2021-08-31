Twene Jonas has taken a swipe at the Chief Imam following reports that he has donated towards the building of a cathedral

According to Jonas, the money could have gone to 'better' use in the impoverished Zongo communities

Twene Jonas is noted for speaking bluntly on issues that in his opinion should not be happening

Popular Ghanaian social media commentator, Twene Jonas, has taken a swipe at the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu over a recent donation.

While speaking in one of his Facebook Live sessions, Twene Jonas was heard speaking on reports in the media concerning the Chief Imam's GHC50,000 donation toward the building of a national cathedral.

According to Jonas, the donation was not quite what was needed and that the money could have been channelled into other ventures.

There's no sense in donating GHC50k to build Cathedral when Zongos are suffering - Jonas to Chief Imam. Source: Instagram/Twene Jonas

Twene Jonas said many Zongo communities in Ghana were impoverished therefore the GC50k could have been put to use in such places to better the lives of people there.

The "glass nkoaa" crooner said many Zongo communities did not have access to potable water, schools and good roads therefore that money could have solved some of these needs.

Twene Jonas was however careful with his words and said peradventure, the move from the Chief Imam might have been a political one.

He added that if there were no political ties to the donation, he would be really disappointed.

Twene Jonas, as usual, compared happenings in America where he was renamed "heaven on earth" to that Ghana and said there was a vast difference in the development gap.

