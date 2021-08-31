A Nigerian lady's short video where she asked people to use juju in getting the love of a man has got people talking

Ifeoma said that the only way for ladies who have been starved of attention to get love is to go spiritual in their quest

The man beside her, while she was funnily dishing out the piece of advice, wondered why getting who to love is that serious

A young lady, Nwachukwu Ifeoma Esther, has stirred massive reactions on social media after making a controversial statement online.

In an Instagram post, the lady advised ladies to go spiritual by using juju if no man is asking them out.

The lady's post generated comments on social media. Photo source: @esthersky_77

Source: UGC

Why juju?

Sitting close to her man, the young lady emphasised what she said, saying using jazz is the best way out for that kind of situation.

In reaction, the man beside her exclaimed asking why anybody would do that. In a funny way, she asked her man to love her with juju.

Watch the video below:

What if the juju fails?

When the video was reshared by @Instablog9ja on the platform, it generated thousands of reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

laffdoctor said:

"This year never finish I Don use 6 jotter full... Advice everywhere."

zahara_yusuf said:

"If you have to use juju on a man, that space isn’t for you."

nita_oamen wondered:

"Can you imagine the nonsense coming out from a lady?"

wisdomcounsellin said:

"Moral Lesson: love is not force. JuJu loses its effect and the end result is always disastrous. Nor use JuJu get love ohh, E get why."

temmy_t_oyin said:

"I cover my brothers with the blood of Jesus."

