Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson, the lady in the viral 'Father Bernard' video, has resurfaced in the public eye on a rare occasion

In a video, the Saltpond native attended a solemn event for the late musician Ebo Taylor, where she spoke about her viral video

Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson also called out journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani over some past promises he failed to deliver

Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson, the Ghanaian woman behind the viral ‘Father Bernard’ video, has resurfaced in public.

Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson, the lady from the viral 'Father Bernard' video, resurfaces. Photo source: KOFI RADIO, Blackkjoy, Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong/Facebook

Source: Youtube

In 2023, Comfort Baaba Jackson became an overnight sensation after a viral video of her as a sympathiser falling face-first on a coffin inside a grave pit with a scream, "Eiii, Father Bernard," emerged on social media.

The incident from the viral video happened at the burial service of the late Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon on March 21, 2023.

The late religious leader was a parish priest at St John the Baptist Church in Saltpond, the capital of the Mfantsiman Municipal District in the Central Region of Ghana, before his demise.

Comfort's sound from the viral video was used by TikTok personalities and notable celebrities for online challenges and funny content.

Comfort Baaba Jackson speaks after viral video

In an interview with Kofi TV after her rise to fame, Comfort explained her reason for exclaiming at the late Father Bernard's burial service.

Comfort, who has already lost both parents, said the late priest was like a father to her, so his passing made her distraught.

In an interview with Kofi TV, she recounted how supportive Father Bernard had been to her while he was alive.

She said:

"Father Bernard was the one taking care of me. I have a challenge, so he prays for me and helps me in other ways. He also helped me go through life after a broken heart. He was also supporting my father when he was alive."

When asked why she jumped into the grave of Father Bernard, Comfort said she did not know what came over her and that she did not intend to jump into the grave, even though she wanted to follow him.

She recollected that she was standing far from the grave. However, while they dropped the wreaths on the coffin, she fell into the grave.

Comfort later disappeared from the limelight as the video continued to trend on social media.

The YouTube video of Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson speaking after her viral sound went viral is below:

Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson resurfaces in public

In a video shared by blogger Blackk Joy on Monday, March 16, 2026, Comfort was spotted at the late, legendary highlife musician Ebo Taylor's one-week memorial observance in Saltpond on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

In a conversation with the blogger, the internet sensation spoke about her viral video and dismissed rumours that she was involved in a romantic relationship with Father Bernard before his death.

Legendary rapper Chicago, or Tordia Tsikago, performs on Onua Showtime after resurfacing in Ghana. Photo source: @TTsikago, @cellogh_blogger/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Comfort also called out veteran journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, whom she claimed promised to support her with money after their interview but failed to deliver.

She noted that she had not been able to reach the former Angel TV presenter since she did not have his personal phone number.

The YouTube video of Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson speaking after resurfacing is below:

Comfort Baaba Basiwa Jackson's appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lord_Frey commented:

"Eeeiii me feeli ne energy no 😂."

Akua Veronica wrote:

"She is very brilliant 😂."

Heis. Emmanuel said:

"This lady deserves an award."

Hiplife legend Chicago resurfaces on Onua Showtime

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that hiplife legend Chicago resurfaced on Onua Showtime on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

In a video, the veteran musician performed his classics with Nana Ama McBrown in front of the show's audience.

Chicago's rare public appearance on Onua Showtime triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians online.

Source: YEN.com.gh