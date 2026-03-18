Two scrap dealers were lynched after false abduction claims sparked community violence in Ntensere

Eyewitness reports reveal conflicting details about the alleged attempted abduction of a three-year-old boy

Community leaders condemn mob justice, urging authorities to address repeated violence against scrap dealers

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Two scrap dealers were lynched in Ntensere on March 15, 2026, after being accused of attempting to abduct a three-year-old boy.

According to reports, the incident began when a nine-year-old girl raised the alarm after claiming that one of the scrap dealers had put her brother in a sack.

Two Scrap Dealers Lynched In Ntensere Over Alleged Kidnapping Attempt of 3-Year-Old

Source: Getty Images

Community members intervened, and one dealer was reportedly lynched on the spot.

The second was tracked to a scrap metal facility, where he was killed after being attacked with stones.

Eyewitness accounts provided conflicting details about the alleged abduction.

The leadership of the Metal Scrap Dealers Association in the Ashanti Region expressed fear for their members’ safety and called for justice.

Abubakar Aminu Champang, a spokesperson, warned against attacks on scrap dealers and appealed to authorities to intervene.

Champang emphasised that repeated incidents of mob violence could lead to wider chaos if unchecked.

He also called on the Regional Police Commander and Regional Security Coordinator, Captain Jabari, to ensure justice in the matter.

Police at Kokoben are investigating the matter. Opinion leaders note that this is not the first time scrap dealers have been accused of crimes and lynched in the Ntensere community, highlighting ongoing tensions between residents and the metal scrap sector.

Chief saves philandering man from mob

YEN.com.gh reported that Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, the Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.

This action saved him from being lynched.

The 40-year-old man was caught with another man’s wife on October 20, 2023, leading to his banishment.

In a similar incident in the Western Region, two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes after being caught, instead of being lynched.

Source: YEN.com.gh