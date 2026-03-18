Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has advised young people to uphold honour, morality and respect for elders in their daily lives rather than material possessions

The Founder of Action Chapel International cautioned against making money and material possessions the primary focus of life

The message, by the respected Archbishop, has since generated widespread discussion online, particularly among young audiences reflecting on societal values

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International (ACI), has urged the youth to uphold the values of honour, morality and respect for the elderly, rather than making wealth and material possessions the central focus of their lives.

He made the remarks during a sermon at his church, excerpts of which have since gone viral across social media platforms.

The Archbishop recounting his encounter with the Otumfuo to illustrate the importance of values over material gain. Photo credit: Duncan-Williams/Facebook, Otumfour Osei Tutu II/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the sermon, the Archbishop lamented what he described as a growing trend among young people who prioritise money and material gains over core Christian values such as integrity, humility, faith and servanthood.

Expanding on his message, he recounted an experience during a visit to Kumasi, where he had been invited to minister at a church programme.

According to him, after the event, his protocol team informed him that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had been notified of his presence in the city and that, by custom, it was appropriate for him to pay a courtesy call on the King.

He noted that he considered the visit a normal cultural obligation and agreed to adjust his schedule to make time to visit the palace before returning to Accra.

However, he said he was surprised when his team explained that he could not visit the King without presenting gifts.

While he initially thought of offering something modest within his means, he was told that the gift was expected to be substantial, an amount significant enough to attract attention.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams delivering a sermon urging youth to prioritise honour over wealth. Photo credit: Nicholas Duncan-Williams/Facebook

Source: Youtube

The Archbishop described this expectation as a misplaced priority, stressing that the emphasis on money in such situations was unnecessary.

He pointed out that the Asantehene is a wealthy monarch, often described as one who “sits on gold” and therefore should not be approached with a focus on material offerings.

Using the experience as a lesson, Archbishop Duncan-Williams advised the youth to shift their focus from the pursuit of wealth to creating value and making a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

Watch the inspirational video here:

Duncan-Williams clarifies advice for bachelors

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has offered clarity on his recent comments where he advised bachelors without GH¢100,000 in their bank accounts who plan to hold a wedding.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok from TV3, Duncan-Williams said he was not surprised his comment became topical, adding that holding a wedding actually costs more than GH¢100,000.

Explaining, he stated that the message he intended to put out was that marriage comes with responsibility, and a lack of finances could negatively impact a couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh