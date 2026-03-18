The Tema Traditional Council has banned residents from blocking roads for events and playing loud music after 10 pm

According to the Tema Traditional Council, the ban is to allow those who have returned from work to get sme rest

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

The Tema Traditional Council has banned residents from blocking roads for private events and organising programmes after 10 pm.

A Spokesperson of the Tema Traditional Council indicated that they have also banned playing loud music after 10 pm during events.

Tema Traditional Council cautions residents against blocking roads for events. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the Spokesperson explained that the area is an industrial one, hence noise from events affects workers who have returned from work to rest.

He lamented the actions of some residents who block the roads for their event and start around 10 pm, only to close after 2 pm.

"Tema has become an industrial town. There are those who go in shifts in Tema, hence they must not be disturbed when they return from work. Children join in the late-night parties, and that affects their education."

"The government has indicated that one can hold an event from 6 am to 10 pm, so those who want to sleep can do so. However, some people would rather begin arranging their chairs for the party at 10 pm, which disturbs those who want to sleep and wake up the next day. Some churches also disturb with loud music and sounds during their all-night services," he added.

The Tema Traditional Council threatened to cease the instruments of DJs who play music at events after 10 pm within their jurisdiction. They encouraged the churches in the area to desist from making noise during all-night vigils.

"We will cease the instruments of DJs who play at events after 10 pm in Tema. The churches should also reduce the sound of the speakers during all-night so it doesn't disturb others."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to the noise ban in Tema

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@autovyb_ said:

"This is long overdue. Go to Ashaiman, you’ll weep! They block main roads, and if you go against them, you can be beaten for that. It’s everywhere in Accra and its suburbs. These are minor things that help the community move on a smooth pace. Just pass the law!!!"

@UtdTalkCentral wrote:

"Enough of the announcements, start enforcing the laws."

@_titusck said:

"EPA can enforce this law, but they will not. Allow they know it is permitted 🌝🌝."

@jhaycarter1 wrote:

"I dare every king to do the same in the Greater Accra region. Particularly Darkuman, Abeka."

@Ntsifafa said:

"Wow, who could have thought the Gas would get to this point one day. I am proud of these chiefs."

@rexsenior09 wrote:

"Weekend is not far away...It will still happen."

@PrinceGhalley said:

"Please can it be replicated across the country?"

@EarlyWealth wrote:

"Talk is cheap, but enforcement is the most important."

@kobbywelbeck said:

"The best news I’ve ever had this month, I wish they would enforce this law for it to work."

@LifestyleFuego wrote:

"Tema Newtown must see some changes🔥."

@paakwesiarmah01 wrote:

"We have a traditional council doing the most sensible thing by enforcing the law yet we have a whole government that sits idle and watch a church block a whole busy road at the Manet area every Sunday. Smh."

The Ga Traditional Council warns Afia Schwarzenegger after she blasted the office over Daddy Lumba's exhumation threats. Photo credit: GhBrain, Afia Schwarzenegger, Daddy Lumba

Source: Facebook

Ga Traditional Council warns to Afia Schwarzenegger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Traditional Council sent a strong warning to Afia Schwarzenegger after she fired them over threats to exhume Daddy Lumba's body.

In a clap back video, the spokesperson for the community indicated that the Ghanaian actress should not publicly say things they know nothing about.

The brouhaha surrounding the Ga-Adangbe leaders popped up after claims emerged that the legend was buried in his East Legon mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh