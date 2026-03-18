Senegal have been stripped of the 2025 AFCON title by CAF, with Morocco officially declared champions

Fans expressed disappointment in the CAF Appeal Board's decision to deny the Teranga Lions AFCON honours

Senegal could appeal CAF’s decision at a higher level, potentially rewriting African football history again

The shockwaves from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final continue to ripple across African football.

On Tuesday, March 17, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board officially stripped Senegal of the continental crown, awarding the title to the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

Senegal could contest the CAF Appeal Board's decision to strip them of the 2025 AFCON title at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON /AFP

Source: Getty Images

The decision, made under Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, has rewritten the official history of the tournament.

The ruling comes after months of debate surrounding the dramatic January 18 clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

Senegal had originally appeared to clinch the trophy thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike, according to the BBC.

However, in a statement, CAF determined that events during the match, including moments when players briefly left the pitch following a controversial VAR penalty, constituted a breach of the competition’s regulations.

As a result, Morocco have officially been awarded a 3–0 victory after Senegal were said to have forfeited the match, meaning their AFCON trophy count is now two.

Pape Gueye's heroic goal for Senegal in the 2025 AFCON final against Morocco is void after CAF's controversial decision. Image credit: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Senegal could approach CAS over decision

While CAF’s decision is binding within its own framework, the Senegalese Football Federation now faces a critical choice: whether to accept the ruling or take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which could either confirm or overturn the CAF Appeal Board's decision.

The court serves as the final arbiter in international sporting disputes, and its rulings are generally considered conclusive.

Appeals to CAS are often lengthy and complex, but they provide national associations with a means to challenge decisions they believe are unfair or misapplied.

If Senegal pursues this path, the African football community could see another legal showdown that tests the interpretation of CAF’s regulations and the limits of disciplinary authority.

For now, Morocco celebrates the historic title, but the saga is far from over, and CAS could very well be the next chapter in this controversial 2025 AFCON story.

Fans react to Senegal losing AFCON title

Meanwhile, football fans were quick to react on social media to the news of Senegal losing their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Morocco declared as champions.

Kwame Dwomo Agyeman said:

''@CAF_Online everyone knows who the real champions are. An absolute joke of a decision by an organisation whose credibility is already on the line. I want to know the idiots who made this decision. Senegal are champions on the pitch, not in the boardroom. Shame.''

MP Kwarteng reacted:

''CAF is becoming a joke of a football federation. Why did you not request the referee to end the final match then in favor of Morocco? Why continue the match till the end when you knew Article 84 already forfeits their victory when they on to win? With this unthinkable decision, is the trophy going to be returned to Morocco and Senegal stripped of their title holder rights?''

Zealand also commented:

''You either apply this ruling immediately or apply penalties towards federations going forward. At this point this is just rewriting history after the whole celebration has stopped.''

Why CAF stripped Senegal of AFCON title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh looked at the rules the CAF Appeal Board invoked to strip Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title in favour of Morocco.

The key provisions are in Articles 82 and 84 of the official 2025 AFCON regulations, which outline forfeitures and disciplinary measures.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh