The Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has cautioned police detectives to desist from using 'Twi' when called upon as witnesses in court

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah said this during an eight-week detective training course for 95 detectives at the Detective Training Academy in Accra

The CID Boss also admonished them to spend quality time during suspect and victim interrogation in order to put together great reports

Police detectives have been advised to avoid the use of 'Twi' during court proceedings.

According to a Daily Guide report, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said some detectives, during cross-examination in court as witnesses, speak the local dialect instead of the standard English.

He said this is because of the poor command some detectives have in expressing themselves in the English language.

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah: Don't speak twi in court, its a disgrace to the service – CID Boss to Police detectives

“When you go to court to testify, don’t go and say, My Lord, please I will speak Twi. It should be out of the question. It brings disgrace to the service,” he stated.

The CID boss said this while addressing some detectives during an eight-week detective course at the Detective Training Academy in Accra.

The detectives were also urged by the CID Boss to put in quality time when it comes to interrogating suspects and victims in order to put together great reports.

“Criminals will try to influence you to compromise your integrity and your professional ethics, but remain resolute and incorruptible,” he said, adding “You have to be caring and compassionate by taking your work seriously. Pursuing the offender and updating the complainant on the development of the case is the way to go.”, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah said, according to Daily Guide.

