SisiYėmmié.com, a social media influencer, has disclosed that children are being rented by their nannies to beggars for daily returns

Although she did not disclose details about how she found out about the business, a lot of people came to share their thoughts

Others also gave advice on what parents can do to make sure their nannies are treating their children well

A popular social media influencer named SisiYėmmié.com on Twitter with the handle, @Sisi_Yemmie, has caused a stir with a heart wrenching revelation.

By way of advising parents to take great care of their wards, @Sisi_Yemmie disclosed that there are nannies who rent out babies belonging to their bosses when the bosses are not at home.

According to her, the babies are given to beggars who use them to depict a situation of poverty in order to make money from unsuspecting passers-by.

Nannies rent babies to beggars when their parents go out - Lady narrates Credit: Factsandtruths_official

Source: Instagram

"Omo things dey happen. Once the parents leave home, the nanny gives their baby out to beggars to use for the day before the parents come back," she said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post quickly gathered so many reactions as a lot of people came to the comment section to share their thoughts on the revelation as well as some personal experiences.

@Chukulee_ said:

Well, well, well! Everybody is hustling out here and a little extra income cannot hurt the nanny. Apart from wickedness, there are so many other factors that we can finger in this.

@the_busolami mentioned:

I understand everyone saying getting professional nannies but I also think workplaces can be more inclusive for parents if they have a running daycare. My mum said she used the daycare within her workplace when I was a baby. Easy to check on your kids during breaks.

@aadaeze1 shared:

You can get from trusted source and pray about the person. If you have reservations in your spirit, don't do it. Ask pointed questions during interview... Finally, install camera for your house. It's worth the money. The nanny may know she's being watched, so long as she behaves

See the post below

Children in a different circumstance

A disturbing video surfaced on social media showing the deplorable state of nursing mothers lying on the bare floor with their day-old babies.

The footage sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter handle of Ameyaw Debrah was taken at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, as the voice-over in the footage indicated.

The only layer of support that lay between the mother, their kids, and the floor in the video were thin cloths instead of comfortable mattresses at least.

Source: Yen