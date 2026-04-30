The father of Abigail Opoku, a 27-year-old woman who died at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, has shared a detailed account of the events leading to her death

According to him, the private facility referred her to the Mother and Child Hospital after determining that a caesarean section was required, but could not be performed there

The bereaved father is calling on authorities to investigate the matter and ensure accountability, hospital authorities, however, have yet to respond publicly to the allegations

The father of Abigail Opoku, a 27-year-old woman who died at the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, has recounted the circumstances leading to her death, raising concerns about delays in emergency care.

According to the grieving father, his daughter was initially taken to a private health facility to deliver her baby.

However, when complications arose and a caesarean section became necessary, the facility reportedly referred her to a government hospital due to the absence of a functional theatre.

The father of Abigail Opoku speaks about the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death at the hospital. Photo credit: Spotlyte/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said Abigail was subsequently rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa with a referral note indicating the need for urgent surgical attention.

The father explained that he arrived at the hospital around 11:00 pm to join other family members, only to be informed that there were no available beds in the recovery unit.

As a result, his daughter was reportedly made to remain in the ward while in labour.

He described the situation as distressing, adding that concerns grew after another relative at the facility shared a personal experience of losing a loved one under similar circumstances.

According to him, Abigail remained without the required intervention for several hours despite her condition.

“We waited, but help did not come”

He alleged that his daughter stayed at the facility for about 36 hours without receiving the needed surgical care.

The father said this was particularly painful given that the referring facility had issued a formal request for immediate transfer to the theatre.

He added that the family later learnt of her death after several hours, saying it took time before a medical officer informed him about the development.

Watch the emotional TikTok video here:

Emotional account of final moments

In an emotional recount, he said he witnessed the transfer of his daughter’s body to the morgue, where procedures were carried out to retrieve the baby.

The Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa where the incident is reported to have occurred. Photo credit: ZedMultimedia/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He described the moment as deeply distressing, noting that the loss has left the family devastated.

Call for investigation

The bereaved father has expressed frustration over what he described as lapses in care and poor handling of the situation.

He is calling on relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure accountability, stressing the need for improved healthcare delivery and respect for patients’ lives.

The management of the hospital is yet to publicly respond to the allegations, as calls grow for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Watch the emotional TikTok video here:

Church elder gets member's wife pregnant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man expressed his frustration over his wife's alleged infidelity and is now in search of answers about their union.

This comes after a man ostensibly approached him, claiming to be the real father of his two-year-old child.

Appearing on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, the man, who seemed distraught, mentioned the child in question is now two years old.

Source: YEN.com.gh