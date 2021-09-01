The Chief Imam has reacted to Twene Jonas' claims, following the latter's donation towards the building of a National Cathedral

Twene Jonas indicated that it did not make sense to donate when the Zongos were suffering

In reacting, the Chief Imam indicated that he did not have to be a Christian to support God's work

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has spoken, following backlash from social media sensation, Twene Jonas, over his GHC50,000 donation to build the National Cathedral

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu came under scrutiny from the "glass nkoaa" crooner after it was announced that the revered Islamic cleric donated to the building of the cathedral.

Twene Jonas, in an earlier video, said the Chief Imam made the wrong move since he was not a Christian, and that the Zongos needed that help more.

Chief Imam schools 'too know' Twene Jonas over GHC50k National Cathedral donation. Source: Instagram/modified by author

In reacting to all the backlash, Sheikh Imam Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson to the Chief Imam silenced all these critics.

In a recent interview, Sheikh Imam Aremeyaw Shaibu stated that the Chief Imam did no wrong in contributing to the building of a National Cathedral.

He added that Islamic worship did not prevent one from helping others build a temple for the worship of God.

Sheikh Aremeyaw stated that, even though they belong to different religions, they all worship the same God.

The Chief Imam's spokesperson said the Cathedral would be used for worshipping God, thus, there was nothing wrong with the Chief Imam’s gesture.

Some days back, the Chief Imam donated an amount of GHC50,000 to support the building of a National Cathedral.

Following the move, Twene Jonas went on a ranting spree and called out the Islamic cleric over the gesture.

