Prophetess Alice Aboagye, founder and leader of the Anointed Flames Chapel, has shared a prophecy about a possible nationwide lockdown

According to her, she has received a vision about an impending situation that will force the entire nation into a lockdown situation

Her comments have since generated conversations online, with some people expressing concern, while others have called for calm and caution

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Prophetess Alice Aboagye, founder and superintendent of the Anointed Flames Chapel at Ofankor in Accra, has stirred public discussion after sharing a prophecy about a possible nationwide lockdown.

According to the prophetess, the revelation came through a vision in which she was instructed to warn her congregation and the wider Christian community about an impending situation that could lead to a compulsory lockdown across the country and the world at large.

Prophetess Alice Aboagye has shared a prophecy about a possible lockdown in Ghana. Photo credit: Mimi Amedani/TikTok

Source: UGC

She indicated that the anticipated restrictions could be more stringent than previous measures, warning that the development may come suddenly and leave little room for preparation.

Prophetess Aboagye further noted that such a situation could bring hardship, particularly if people are unable to adequately prepare in advance.

She therefore advised her congregants and other Christians to begin making preparations, urging them to take the message seriously.

She, however, clarified that she was not given a specific timeline for the event and could not state when it might occur.

Throwing more light on the matter, she alleged that some world leaders were behind the situation.

According to her, these leaders were actively engaged in frantic efforts to establish the order of the antichrist, for which reason, they will introduce a situation that will demand a lockdown situation around the world.

She further alleged that the leaders behind the clandestine activity were well prepared for the lockdown situation, hence the need for the congregation, whom she described as God's children, to be informed and prepare themselves.

Her comments have since generated conversations online, with some people expressing concern while others have called for calm and caution in interpreting such predictions.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Roja predicts doom for Trump

Outspoken clergyman Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet Roja, has shared a doom prophecy about the US president, Donald Trump, which has caused outrage.

Prophet Roja shakes the internet with doom prophecy about the US President, Donald Trump. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: TikTok

In an interview on Adom FM, the man of God disclosed that one of the trending topics in the spiritual world is the American president.

According to him, there is reportedly a meeting ongoing, believed to be with his opponent in the war to capture and kill him.

Prophet Roja added that the world will be doomed if God allows the assassination of Donald Trump to happen.

The prophetic insight from the Ghanaian clergyman has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many users sharing their comments.

The Instagram video of Prophet Roja is below:

Prophet Roja reflects on his Akwatia prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja broke his silence after his Akwatia by-election prophecy was fulfilled.

After the National Democratic Congress was victorious, he shared a video celebrating the fulfilment of his predictions.

Source: YEN.com.gh