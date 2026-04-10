Ghana Prisons Service has started a water manufacturing hub to support inmate skills and reform initiatives

The inmates of selected prisons now produce FDA-approved bottled and sachet water for public consumption under hygienic conditions

Ghanaians who saw the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the initiative

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The Ghana Prisons Service has established a water manufacturing hub to produce sachet and bottled water in selected prisons in the country.

The initiative is meant to harness the skills of inmates and also help in the reformation process.

Ghana Prisons begins manufacturing FDA-approved sachet and bottled water at selected prisons. Photo credit: @officialghanaprisons & @cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) James B. Mwinyelle, took the Tourism Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, round to show her some of the produced water.

According to the Regional Prisons Commander, a similar water production is being done by inmates at the James Camp Prison in Accra.

The water produced by the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prison is known as Adum Natural Mineral Water, whereas that of the James Camp is called Campers Mineral Water.

According to DDP James B. Mwinyelle, the Prisons Service has obtained accreditation and approval from the FDA for the mass production of drinking water.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Prisons Service's production of water

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@KING_AGYEBOAT said:

"Yet their sleeping and living conditions are not being addressed. This country looks like a circus. Yet no blogger or journalist dares ask real questions. I wonder about the purpose of religions and higher education in this country. We don't challenge or better anything."

@Busumida0 wrote:

"Ah. And why did they release Agraada? She can produce oil or sika Gari as well."

@Frank4391044882 said:

"Whose funds were used to purchase the production line? And has the prison service become a manufacturing hub? And the benefits of the proceeds?"

@kelly_stackss wrote:

"A small slip and we will have a forced labour and slavery situation."

@optimisticpole said:

"It is good, but they can do way more given the vast human resources they have. This should spur them on to greater things."

@cdngadjei wrote:

"Ei! Ghana Prisons producing their own FDA-approved water? This is the way forward oo! Other institutions take notes! 💧."

@KSnetne said:

"That’s actually a smart step. This shows real progress in self-sufficiency and skills development within the correctional system. If scaled properly, this could turn rehabilitation into real economic productivity instead of just confinement."

Source: YEN.com.gh