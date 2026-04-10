Volta chiefs slammed the Economic and Organised Crime Office for alleged harassment of Dr Kwamigah-Atokple

The chiefs insisted that a related court ruling must be respected by the office and that no one is above the law

Economic and Organised Crime Office counters, claims it’s investigating gold fraud allegations against Kwamigah-Atokple

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The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has taken a swipe at the Economic and Organised Crime Office over its pursuit of Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, the region's representative on the Council of State.

The Volta Region chiefs accused the office of harassing Kwamigah-Atokple.

President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, is upset with EOCO. Credit: Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Source: Facebook

In an official statement signed by the President of the House, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, the chiefs feel the Economic and Organised Crime Office is also disregarding a high court ruling on the matter.

"The decisions of our courts must be respected under all circumstances, and no institution or public office, regardless of its mandate, is above the law."

Graphic Online reported that the court held that the office acted unfairly to Kwamigah-Atokple.

The chiefs called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office to act with restraint and to demonstrate full respect for the authority of the courts and the principles that governed the rule of law.

In a response, the office rejected the chiefs' characterisation of the matter, saying it is currently handling three petitions against Kwamigah-Atokple and his company, Sesi-Edem Company Ltd, all bordering on allegations of gold fraud.

About EOCO's pursuit of Kwamigah-Atokple

On March 30, the Economic and Organised Crime Office declared Kwamigah-Atokple, a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into an alleged gold fraud and money laundering.

The case stemmed from a petition filed in November 2025 by J.G. Resources Ltd in collaboration with Unigold Trading LLC.

The petition alleges that Sesi-Edem Company Limited fraudulently obtained gold valued at GH¢57,759,594.68 under false pretences.

The office, in a statement on Facebook, said Kwamigah-Atokple was formally invited in November 2025 to assist with investigations but failed to honour the invitation.

Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple is wanted by EOCO. Credit: Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple

Source: Facebook

Preliminary findings indicate that bank accounts belonging to Sesi-Edem Company Limited may contain proceeds of crime.

Consequently, the accounts were frozen on January 30, 2026, to prevent the dissipation of suspected illicit funds.

The company later successfully challenged the freezing order in court on February 12, 2026, seeking to have it revoked.

The office further clarified that neither the company nor its directors have been formally charged before any court, stressing that the matter remains under active investigation.

Sesi-Edem caught up in fraudulent deal

In February, The Herald reported that Sesi-Edem Company Limited was among some companies implicated in the alleged defrauding of a Turkish firm Tayvest FZCO.

The report noted that Papa Yaw Owusu-Ankomah, son of former Attorney-General under the Kufuor administration, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, together with two associates, purportedly used a company called JG Resources Limited to obtain US$17 million to facilitate a gold transaction, but failed to deliver the full quantity agreed upon.

The Turkish company, in its petition submitted on its behalf by Tony Lithur of LithurBrew Law Firm in Accra, stated that a balance of US$6.8 million was outstanding.

JG Resources is said to have had no gold concession and was neither an aggregator nor licensed by the Ghana Gold Board.

The Herald reported that it therefore relied on three other Ghanaian companies, RMB Mining Company Limited, Sesi Edem Limited and Goldline Mining Limited, advancing funds to them to supply gold bars weighing 1,200 kilogrammes for onward delivery to the Turkish firm.

Sesi Edem Company Limited has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh