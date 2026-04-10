Prophet Clement Testimony has unexpectedly reacted after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus reportedly came to pass

He had predicted that the 25-year-old footballer would sustain an injury, preventing him from playing in the 2026 World Cup

His recent response to his purported fulfilled prophecy has triggered a stir among football lovers as they share comments

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Clement Testimony has caused a stir online as he celebrated after his prophecy about Kudus is believed to have materialised.

Prophet Clement Testimony reacts after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus came to pass, sparking a stir. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, Mohammed Kudus

Source: Facebook

Sharing a photo of himself and the footballer in a post on his official Facebook page, the man of God asked Ghanaians to behold him as a prophet of God.

He announced that none of his numerous prophecies had ever failed, claiming there lord is always with him.

Quoting a scripture from the book of Samuel, Prophet Clement Testimony indicated that there is still a true prophet in Ghana to whom the Lord still speaks.

The man of God further wished injured Mohammed Kudus a speedy recovery as he navigates through his current situation.

"Ghana Behold thy prophet.... Prophet Clement Testimony. Speedy recovery to Mohammed Kudus 🙏🏻🌍🔥❤️ "And Clement grew and none of his prophecies fell to the ground". For the Lord is with him." 1 Samuel 3:19 And Samuel grew, and the Lord was with him, and did let none of his words fall to the ground. There is a prophet.. The Lord still speaks🔥," he wrote.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony's Kudus prophecy

In a video shared on July 8, 2025, Prophet Clement Testimony claimed he had been spiritually led to warn Kudus about a potential transfer decision.

“By God's grace, I have been led to give prophecies about this younger brother of mine [Mohammed Kudus], and all that I said in the past, which he obeyed, has come to pass.

"So, I hope he takes this one, too. Please tell Kudus not to wear a blue or white jersey next season, lest his career be thwarted.”

He went further, describing what he believed would happen if the player ignored the warning.

“If he wears the blue jersey, I saw multiple injuries that would cut his football career short in the first year, sadly.”

At the time, Kudus was still with West Ham United, with several clubs monitoring his situation.

He later completed a £55 million move to Tottenham, where he made a bright start before injury interrupted his progress.

The YouTube video of Prophet Clement Testimony is below:

Reactions to Prophet Clements materialised Kudus prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Clement Testimony broke his silence after his prophecy about Kudus materialised.

Nhyiraba Prince wrote:

“We pray for a miraculous comeback.”

Eric wrote:

“Asem wei! I watched it live as he was saying it ooo.”

Philip wrote:

“Yes I watched this prophecy as it was being declared. To God be all the Glory and may His Mercy locate our brother.”

Nana Kwame wrote:

“This is very true. I heard the prophet warn him not to belong to a white jersey club.”

Prophet Clement Testimony prophecy about Mohammed Kudus reportedly comes to pass after he sustained injury. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, Mohammed Kudus

Source: Facebook

Prophet Clement's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a vision he had about the Black Stars, claiming it would be in the best interest of the team to add Dede Ayew to the World Cup.

He expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He stated that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

Source: YEN.com.gh