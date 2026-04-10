Singer and socialite Hajia4Reall captivated online viewers dancing with the children of businessman RNAQ's children

The video, recorded about four months ago, has reemerged, following their mother's appeal against RNAQ in their divorce settlement

The resurfacing of the video has sparked social media reactions, reflecting public sentiment on their family dynamics

A video of socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, bonding with the children of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, simply known as RNAQ, has captured attention online.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ)'s children bond well with Hajia4Reall amid their mother, Joana's, divorce battle. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

The video showed Hajia4Reall dancing with RNAQ's three children on stage during Nigerian singer Davido's performance at the end-of-year party for Bills Micro Credit staff.

Wearing a corseted gown, she added a long frontal lace wig, which accentuated her waist as she showed off her dance moves.

RNAQ's children also looked excited as they showed their dance moves beside Hajia4Reall, who has been rumoured to be RNAQ's lover.

Recorded on December 30, 2025, the video has resurfaced amid the children's mother and RNAQ's bitter divorce battle.

Watch the original Instagram video below:

RNAQ and Joana Quaye divorce battle

The children's mother, Joana Quaye, has appealed the January 20, 2026, High Court ruling, which awarded Joana GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly for their three children.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, sought GH₵50 million as compensation, alongside other benefits.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, took issue with the massive sum of money the businessman's former wife demanded, saying it was 'without a basis' or a 'foundation'.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife, Joana Quaye, sees her GH₵50 million settlement demand slashed during their appearance in court. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghgalaxy

Source: Instagram

RNAQ's ex-wife has appealed the decision, with her lawyers contending that the High Court had failed to acknowledge her contributions to the marriage and business.

The news of the divorce ruling and appeal has triggered a wave of social media interest, with some pointing to Hajia4Reall as the cause of the marital crisis.

It is against this backdrop that someone has brought back the video of Hajia4Reall and RNAQ's children, and instead of them dancing to Davido's With You, Nana Tuffour's song, Meyere Dada, is rather playing in the background.

Watch the resurfaced Facebook video below:

Ewurama Mensimaa Mensah

"The children have accepted her, too."

Louis Laryea said:

"The woman should give the kids to them la."

Yem Ajaasuma

"It's nonsense, koraa. 2000 in Accra. That isn't enough for even one kid."

Dorcas Sveta

"Some ladies are reaping where they have not sown and feeling good about it and sleeping very well at night. Some people are kind by nature, and others are kind because of popularity."

Papa Kash said:

"Why am I not surprised at this judgment. It's the same ideology that was used to rule in favour of Lumba's abusuapanyin to go ahead with his funeral unless plaintiffs can provide GHC2m in under 3 hours."

RNAQ divorce: Nana Oye slams judge's comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo had condemned the judge's comments on RNAQ's wife in their divorce settlement.

The judge had referred to Joana's attractiveness and potential for remarriage while slashing her GH₵50m demand to GH₵300k.

However, Nana Oye, a former Gender Minister, struggled to understand the correlation between the comment and the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh