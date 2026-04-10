A Ghanaian man who has served in the United States Army has shared his personal journey, offering insights into his motivation and experience in the military

He explained that his decision to enlist was driven by a desire to honour and preserve the legacy of his late father, who served during World War II

His remarks have sparked conversations online, with many people sharing varied opinions on pursuing careers in foreign armed forces

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A Ghanaian man who has served in the United States Army has taken to social media to share his experience and motivations for joining the force.

According to the Ghanaian-American, his decision to enlist was deeply personal, as he sought to preserve the legacy of his late father, who also served in the US Army during World War II.

A Ghanaian-American has shared his experience serving in the United States Army. Photo credit: MoMoProduction/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He explained that his father’s service inspired him from a young age, and joining the military became a way to honour that legacy.

Sharing details about the enlistment process, he stated that joining the US Army is relatively straightforward for individuals with the required legal documentation and citizenship status.

He contrasted the process with his perception of enlistment in Ghana, claiming that no payment is required to join the US Army.

Reflecting on his journey, he described his decision to enlist as one of the best choices he has made, adding that his experience in the military has been rewarding.

He further encouraged young people seeking opportunities abroad, particularly those interested in military service, to consider the US Army as a viable option.

His remarks have since sparked conversations online, with many weighing the opportunities and challenges associated with serving in foreign armed forces.

Watch the Facebook reel here:

Officer debunks rumours about US-Army service salary

In a closely related story, a Ghanaian man serving in the United States Army has addressed circulating claims suggesting that officers in the military do not receive pay.

A Ghanaian man in the US Army shares the service payment structure as he debunks claims that it was low. Image credit: max_xcrit/TikTok.

Source: UGC

His response comes as social media users debated the financial benefits of a military career.

His remarks sought to clarify misconceptions and highlight the advantages of service.

According to the Ghanaian soldier, “The Army helps you put your life together. They pay based on your rank.”

He explained that all officers receive remuneration for basic living needs, including rent, education, and healthcare.

Beyond these, the Army provides citizenship benefits and other entitlements in addition to base pay.

He emphasised that the structured compensation package makes the military an attractive career path compared to many civilian jobs, offering stability and long-term financial security.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Retirement benefits for US military officers

He further clarified that retired officers continue to receive payments based on their final rank.

“All those who retire while in the Army have their rank pay divided into two, and they are paid throughout the rest of their lives,” he said.

Addressing critics directly, he added, “So whoever is saying there’s no money in the service is lying. I put it to them that they are lying.”

His comments have sparked discussions on the role of the military in providing not just national security but also financial and social support for its personnel.

Highlighting pay structures, benefits, and long-term provisions, he reinforced the value of a career in the armed forces, demonstrating that claims of unpaid service are inaccurate.

The response from the Ghanaian soldier sheds light on the often-misunderstood compensation and benefits for military personnel, offering clarity for aspiring officers and the general public alike.

US military woman’s summer anticipation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman serving in the United States military has captured social media users' attention with her visible excitement about an upcoming visit to her homeland.

Her energy and enthusiasm have sparked widespread conversation online, reflecting the strong ties many in the diaspora maintain with Ghana.

Fans and followers have eagerly engaged with the content, sharing in her anticipation and joy.

Source: YEN.com.gh