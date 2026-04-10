A Ghanaian lady has set social media ablaze with her reaction to the ruling on Richard Armah Quaye’s divorce

The comments come after she advised stay-at-home moms to take cues from the ruling delivered by the High Court

Ghanaians who watched the video have taken to the comment section to share mixed reactions following the lawyer’s remarks

A Ghanaian lady based in Germany has reacted to the trending issue involving wealthy businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

This comes after a High Court judge awarded a one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly, plus two cars, to his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, for the upkeep of their three children.

A Ghanaian lady shares her thoughts on the Judge's ruling in the divorce between RNAQ and his ex-wife. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: UGC

Justice Kofi Dorgu also noted that Joana Quaye was still attractive and could remarry, which formed part of his reasoning.

Reacting to the ruling, in a video, the ady known on TikTok as Ms Nancy stated that the ruling serves as a huge lesson for those who are housewives and stay-at-home moms.

Referencing a claim the judge made that marriage is not an investment, the woman stated that it serves as a clarion call for housewives to find work, so that in the unlikely event the marriage ends up in court, they will not suffer the burden of being told they were lazy and therefore have no share in their husband’s property.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lawyer advises women

Also, a lawyer, in the wake of the ruling, has advised women to now treat marriage as a business transaction.

She therefore admonished them to take note of financial contributions and ensure ownership is clearly documented.

She also urged them to keep receipts, bank records, and MoMo transaction proofs.

The lady also called on women to ensure their full names appear on all property documents, to be actively involved in the purchase and construction process, and to sign agreements before and during marriage regarding all acquisitions.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye gets people talking as details of his dioc gos viral. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The judge’s ruling, according to The Law Platform, was aimed at preventing frequent divorces driven by expectations of large financial gains.

At the time of writing, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Reactions to the lady’s advice

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the advice given by the woman:

Sandra Adjart stated:

“He made my own salon at home for me.”

Taylor stated:

“I and marriage… sune sune.”

AmablueQ added:

“They thought we were talking trash. Women, seek your interest ooo.”

Sirina added:

“It’s your choice to make it a good investment or a bad investment.”

ABA-YAA Ebonyi said:

“I pity those women out there being housewives and not planning to work hard and worshipping their husband like God. No contribution, no chop.”

Oheneyere De Lioness opined:

“The way I’m happy eeeh, we’ve talked tire.”

RNAQ sparks Hajia4Reall dating rumours

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ got many talking after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh