A video of some Ghanaian students in the North Tongu district walking into the examination hall without shoes has surfaced on social media

Following a GES directive, students wrote their exams without belts and full shoes; rather, most of them were seen wearing sandals and slippers to write the exam

The video has sparked reactions online as most Ghanaians called out the GES for issuing such a directive

Students participating in the Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) in the North Tongu district wrote their exams without shoes or belts.

This follows a Ghana Education Service (GES) directive barring students from wearing shoes, socks and watches to the exam hall.

GES officials in the area who ensured strict compliance with the directive explained that it aimed to curb examination malpractices.

Students who were subjected to this directive wrote their exams wearing sandals or slippers. They were very displeased and expressed dissatisfaction in an interview with TV3.

Despite voicing their concerns, the students will write the rest of their BECE exams without shoes and belts until the GES issues a new directive regarding the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of students in North Tongu writing exam without shoes

Netizens who saw the post were disappointed in GES over such a directive. They took to the comments to express their views.

@Nungua Burnaboy wrote:

"In an age where CCTV is everywhere we still do this?. Ghana isn’t ready for change walahi, it’s 2024 ffs."

@CFCFico wrote:

"Bece mpo nie na level 200 second semester exams."

@nanaampyrn wrote:

"GES really need work. the quality of education these guys are getting is beyond awful, + the nasty Ghanaian culture of not permitting certain things is a horrible mix. they are Ghans future? these people? lol they are the majority, Ghanas s crewed."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"The boy with the belt must be headmaster ihn kiddie anyways goodluck future leaders"

