Despite was a proud father on Friday when his son officially became a lawyer after being called the Ghana Bar

Kennedy Osei's great achievement was celebrated in grand style as his family threw a massive party for him

The party was held at a plush restaurant, with Despite and his rich friends gracing the occasion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian millionaire and businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, celebrated with his son Kennedy Osei after he officially became a lawyer.

Despite attends Kennedy Osei's After Induction Party Source: Nkokonsa, kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

The hardworking young man was called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, 11th November, and it was all smiles and joy at his induction ceremony as Kennedy celebrated with his family.

The celebrations did not end at the induction ceremony. Kennedy and his family took the celebrations up a notch after a massive party was thrown for him on Sunday night.

Multiple videos popped up on social media from the event, and in one of them, Osei Kwame Despite and his rich friends stormed the party in grand style.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Alongside Despite were Dr Ofori Sarpong and some other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, an exclusive club reserved for affluent people in Ghana.

At Kennedy's party, there was an abundance of food and drinks, and invited guests looked like they had a good time.

Despite has made a lot of money over the years thanks to his many businesses, which has earned him respect.

The popular millionaire's influence has translated to his kids as many Ghanaians were overjoyed to see Kennedy become a lawyer and dropped congratulatory messages.

mr._emmanuel, a social media user, attested to this, saying:

This is what we call a good daddy, de old boy dey support e son for everything tin he dey do, ❤️❤️❤️

Osei Kwame Despite Storms 1st Son Kennedy Osei's Call To Ghana Bar With His $3m Bugatti, Video Drops

In a related story, Businessman Osei Kwame Despite was present as his first son, Kennedy Osei, got called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer.

Despite who attended with his family arrived at the ceremony in grand style riding in his Bugatti Chiron.

A video has popped up showing the millionaire departing from the ceremony in the luxury car with Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh