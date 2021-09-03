The first scene in the video shows the man standing in front of the 'trotro' vehicle

The dramatic moments an angry man smashed his vehicle at the side of a 'trotro' driver's vehicle, preventing him from embarking on his journey, has appeared in a video online.

The video begins with the man standing in front of the 'trotro' driver's vehicle, as he vented his frustration, demanding that the driver parks his car along the road.

In the video fast circulating on social media, the 'trotro' driver is heard suggesting that they both drive to the police station to register their complaints.

Angry GH Man Smashes Car of 'Trotro' Driver with his vehicle over misunderstanding; video pops up Photo credit: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Smashing into the 'trotro'

Peeved by the 'trotro' driver's remarks, the man dashed off into his car and speeds off to overtake the 'trotro' driver, forcefully preventing him from embarking on his journey with the passengers.

While throwing tantrums, the man reverses and crashes his vehicle at the side of the 'trotro' driver's vehicle, causing damage to it.

The passengers in the 'trotro' were compelled to get down from the vehicle, with some expressing displeasure about the man's conduct.

It is not clear what caused the misunderstanding between the man and the 'trotro' driver.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh