Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, turned a year older on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and celebrated in style.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Ciara who is popularly known as Obofowaa released stunning photos on social media to mark her new age.

After the photos and birthday wishes, the rich pastor's wife had a plush birthday party organised in her honour at their Trassaco residence.

Obofowaa Ciara: Obinim, Owusu Bempah, Others Attend Plush Birthday Party Of Obofour's Wife

The birthday party turned out to be a big ceremony with many prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some videos from the party.

