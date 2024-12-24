Stonebwoy, in a social media post, reunited with his mentor Samini amid their past public fallout

The dancehall musician also shared a heartwarming message to celebrate Samini on his 43rd birthday

Stonebwoy's social media post triggered mixed reactions from numerous fans in the comments section

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy recently reunited with his mentor and colleague, Samini, at his plush residence.

The BHIM Nation leader burst onto the Ghanaian music scene in the early 2010s as Samini's protege and a signee on his High-Grade Family record label.

Under the veteran dancehall musician's guidance, Stonebwoy cemented himself as one of the finest artistes in Ghana.

Despite moving on to launch his own Burninton Music Group record label and making significant strides on the international music stage, the BHIM Nation leader continued to maintain a close relationship with his former boss, whom he sometimes called his 'music father'.

Stonebwoy and his former boss Samini, have had a public fallout in recent years, with the latter claiming to have been disrespected by his former signee.

Stonebwoy reunites with Samini, celebrates his birthday

Stonebwoy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a carousel post of his recent hanging out with Samini after the conclusion of his BHIM Festival on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The BHIM Nation leader and Samini appeared to have squashed their beef as they were spotted interacting with some friends at a mini lounge in Samini's residence.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy also wrote a heartfelt message in the caption of the social media post to celebrate Samini's 43rd birthday.

He wrote:

"God is the greatest. He controls all times and seasons. All that has worked against us, shall be used to work for us.. Happy Bday, My Big Brother. @samini_dagaati."

Below is Stonebwoy's social media post:

Stonebwoy's social media post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@Doyourthin65870 commented:

"Can’t even say my Godfather. What is big brother? Person wey make who you are today u dey come am big brother 😂."

@Ambitiousvilla_ said:

"You dey call your God Father someone who put you on made you who you are today big brother eyyy e Dey ah check how Wizkid call 2face arrogant boy 😂😂😂."

@Kofi91440541913 commented:

"Honestly, this is what Samini wants. He's proud of you and wants you near all the time but the Senior man should know how to do it than to shade you. Peace."

@chorkormantse said:

"Today is your big brother. Eiiiii your Bossu he thought."

@Legendary_SfG commented:

"Jealousy and envy are still written all around Samini. Be careful with him."

