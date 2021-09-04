The England FA announced Sancho had picked up a ‘minor knock’ in training

The 21-year old was thus released early from the England camp to return to Manchester

He is however expected to be fit enough for Manchester United’s next game against Newcastle United

Winger Jadon Sancho is set to link up with Manchester United early during the international break, after reportedly suffering a ‘minor knock’.

Jadon Sancho was sent back to Manchester United early after picking up a knock during England training. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside.

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year old is set to miss the rest of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland, after initially sitting out the 4-0 win over Hungary.

A statement from the England FA disclosed Sancho would recover early enough to feature in Manchester United’s home game against Newcastle on Saturday, September 11.

“Following further assessment, the 21 year old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday 11 September,” the statement said.

“Gareth Southgate now has a 23-man squad at his disposal for Sunday’s match against Andorra at Wembley Stadium (5pm kick-off).”

So far, Sancho has featured three times for Manchester United, playing in all three Premier League matches so far.

The £73m acquisition from German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer, however only made his first start last week in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

News that Sancho was out of England duty despite the call-up initially emerged on September 1 and fans immediately started calling on the star to be allowed back to Manchester United instead of risking aggravating the injury.

Sancho to link up with Cristiano at Carrington

After his early return to his club, Jadon Sancho is now set to link up with another one of United’s summer signings Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, as YEN.com.gh reported, was also released early from Portugal duty after receiving a yellow card in the game against Ireland for taking off his shirt after scoring a brace in a 2-1 win for his national side.

The yellow card meant CR7 would be ineligible to face Azerbaijan in Portugal’s next World Cup qualifier, and the team decided to release him early.

Like Sancho, Ronaldo is also expected to make the Newcastle game on September 11, and his early release from national duty means he will have ample time to self-isolate as per UK rules.

