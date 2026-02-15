A Ghanaian woman's marriage is on the verge of crumbling after her video with Russian content creator Yaytseslav emerged

Serena denied any affair with Yaytseslav, indicating that the Russian had manipulated the footage to fit his narrative

Despite her denial and explanation that she was with him for business, she says her husband has asked for a divorce

Serena, a Ghanaian woman who appeared in one of the controversial viral videos of Yaytseslav, has stated that her marriage is on the brink.

Her appearance in the video, which suggested that she might have had a fling with the Russian man, has prompted her husband to ask for a divorce.

Serena in Russian man Yaytseslav's videos

Yaytseslav, a Russian content creator also known as Vyacheslav Trahov, has been trending online after videos showing him in various encounters with multiple women emerged.

The videos sparked widespread outrage on social media in Ghana, raising concerns about consent, privacy, and the ethics of recording with his Meta glasses and monetising such interactions.

The commentary around the shared videos suggested that Yaytseslav had had affairs with the ladies involved, including Serena, who was captured meeting him at Accra Mall in the afternoon and ending up in his room in the evening.

Ghanaian laws, including section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which states:

"A person shall not, with intent to cause serious emotional distress, intentionally distribute or intentionally cause another person to distribute the [private] image or prohibited visual recording of another identifiable person without the consent of the person depicted."

Already, the Government of Ghana has started efforts to bring Yaytseslav to book, according to Communications Minister Sam George.

Did Serena have an affair with Yaytseslav?

However, Serena denied any affair, stating that she initially met Yaytseslav at the Accra Mall, where they discussed property after he expressed interest in finding a new apartment.

According to her account, she later went to his home, believing they would continue the professional discussion about real estate. However, she claimed the conversation shifted away from business, with the Russian allegedly making advances toward her.

She said she immediately demanded reimbursement for her transport, refused the food he offered, and eventually accepted approximately GH₵300, requesting a taxi and leaving.

The woman maintained that she informed the man she was married and even suggested he approach other women instead. She insisted that nothing inappropriate happened between

How has Yaytseslav's video affected Serena's marriage?

Despite claiming not to have engaged in anything inappropriate with Yaytseslav, the emergence of their video has severely impacted her marriage.

"My family is at stake. Everything is so messed up. My husband wants a divorce because, with all the shame, he cannot handle it. There is no way that I can lie about this. It has been so hard to clear my name. This is also a shame to me," she said.

The woman stated that her family, including her mother and other relatives, had seen the video, which she maintains was edited to give a misleading impression of what actually occurred.

The real estate agent expressed distress over how the viral clip had put her marriage at risk and reiterated that she did not engage in any inappropriate activity.

"It has been so hard to clear my name," she said.

