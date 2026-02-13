The Cyber Security Authority is set to begin its investigations into the videos of Yaytseslav's dealings with some Ghanaian women

In a video, a high-profile figure from the Cyber Security Authority publicly addressed the controversial videos trending online

Benjamin Madugu also issued a stern warning to Ghanaians flooding social media with Yaytseslav's controversial videos

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Benjamin Madugu, the Director of Communication, International Cooperation, and Strategic Partnership for the Cyber Security Authority (CSA Ghana), has reacted to the trending videos of the Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with some Ghanaian women.

Cyber Security Authority Communication Director Benjamin Madugu confirms that the agency will investigate Yaytseslav over his videos with Ghanaian women. Photo source: Sammy Kay Media, Gossips24TV

Source: Facebook

Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, who claims Russian nationality, has become a trending topic in the country after clips of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed him moving around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other acquaintances he encountered on the streets during public outings.

The controversial Russian man would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses, reportedly without their permission, to share online.

Russian man Yaytseslav's dealings with Ghanaian women

In many instances, Yaytseslav approached the Ghanaian ladies to exchange phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded.

After his dealings with the alleged unsuspecting women, he breached many privacy laws by uploading his content on TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

Short edited videos of his controversial activities were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos while filming his dealings with the women.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to speak about Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Amid the controversy, Yaytseslav has deleted all videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok and made his account private.

The Facebook video said to show Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy, is below:

Cyber Security Authority set to investigate Yaytseslav

In an interview with blogger Sammy Kay on Friday, February 13, 2026, Benjamin Madugu noted that the Cyber Security Authority were set to commence investigations into Yaytseslav's activities.

The Director of Communication, International Cooperation and Strategic Partnership for the Cyber Security Authority, noted that his agency would look into the matter.

A supposed Russian man, Yaytseslav, shares videos of private moments with Ghanaian women online, sparking outrage over consent and ethics. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: TikTok

He stated that his agency would also investigate the whereabouts of the trending Russian man before deciding on the next action.

He said:

"We want to find if the individual (Yetseslav) is still within the jurisdiction. But if he has left, maybe he has not even gone back to Russia. Maybe he has gone to a different country and gone into hiding. But we will look into this matter and be sure about what the situation really is and what action ought to be taken."

Benjamin noted that he and the Cyber Security Authority condemned the alleged actions of Yaytseslav and cautioned Ghanaians against sharing the content on social media.

The YouTube video of Benjamin Madugu speaking on Yaytseslav's videos is below:

Charles Owiredu comments on Yaytseslav's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charles Owiredu commented on Yaytseslav's trending videos with several Ghanaian women.

The former Ghanaian diplomat raised questions over the infamous Russian man's travel to the country.

Charles Owiredu also called out two cabinet ministers to publicly address the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh