The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana announced a downward adjustment of vehicle prices effective immediately

A statement signed by ADUG's National President, Eric Kwaku Boateng, gave reasons for the price reduction

Eric Kwaku Boateng indicated that the price reduction affects brand new, hybrid, electric and home used vehicles nationwide

The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG) has announced a 15 per cent reduction in vehicle prices following the relative stability of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and the abolition of the COVID-19 levy.

In a statement dated February 15, 2026, ADUG stated that the reduction is in line with their earlier commitment to reduce their prices when the country's economy becomes favourable.

"The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghaan (ADUG) wishes to formally inform the general public that in line with our earlier commitment, members of the Union have reduced vehicle prices by an average of 15% following the relative stabilization of the Ghana cedi against the US Dollar, as well as the abolition of Covid-19 levy."

"The decisive action reflects the Union's long-standing promise to Ghanaians that any meaningful stabilization of the exchange rate would translate into fairer vehicle pricing, rather than excess profiteering. We are pleased to state that our members have acted in good faith and with a strong sense of national responsibility," the statement added.

According to ADUG's National President, Eric Kwaku Boateng, said the downward price adjust takes effect immediately. He added that the adjustment affects brand new, hybrid, electric and home used vehicles nationwide.

Read the statement below:

Netizens react to reduction in vehicle prices

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement issued by ADUG. Read them below:

Alhassan Yakubu said:

"Good governance, all Ghanaians will enjoy including 38.2 Ghanaians 😂."

Sam Nikoi Amon wrote:

"Hahahaha the Chinese automobile presence in the Ghanaian market is bringing good competition. I love this."

Bra Moro said:

"Another reason why the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) is going to hold a press conference 😀 😄 👍."

Alice Kporfor wrote:

"We the 38.2% insist this is Bawumia's idea 😎."

Richard Booyere said:

"This is historic. With this, we the bicycle riders will surely drive our own cars."

Samuel Labik wrote:

"Hmmm e be this thing call car 🚗🚗 they carry take my girl from me oooo😂. Let the price come down more I go also buy some 🤟."

Emmanuel Asare said:

"This Year! We will all buy some. I beg I have 5gh how much will I need to add to secure one?"

Nana Wusu Bempah Afre-sika wrote:

"After seeing our president and other prominent people at ZONDA ASSEMBLY PLANT, i knew this will happen soon. President Mahama is indeed working, and now competition is tight for car dealers."

