Benjamin Asare earned the man-of-the-match prize during Hearts of Oak's win against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash

The Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper kept the Kotoko attack at bay to keep yet another clean sheet in the Ghana Premier League

He honoured multiple award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale as Hearts climbed to third position

Benjamin Asare delivered a commanding display to inspire Accra Hearts of Oak to a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League’s fiercest rivalry.

The Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper stood tall at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, ensuring Baba Adamu’s early header was enough to settle the contest.

Kotoko 0 Hearts 1: Benjamin Asare Crowned MVP, Pays Tribute to Shatta Wale

Source: Twitter

The 33-year-old skipper guided the Phobians to their first league triumph against the Porcupine Warriors in three years.

Although Adamu applied the finishing touch, it was Asare’s authority in goal that preserved the slender advantage from start to finish.

How Benjamin Asare performed vs Kotoko

The encounter carried added weight. With members of Ghana’s technical team present, many viewed the showdown as an audition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former Great Olympics custodian responded with composure.

Kotoko pressed for parity, yet their attempts rarely troubled him. Even so, he treated every effort with seriousness.

His sharpest intervention came when Patrick Asiedu unleashed a fierce drive in search of an equaliser.

Asare reacted swiftly to parry the strike away, drawing cheers from the travelling support.

Dominance in the air defined another aspect of his performance. The Korle Gonno native claimed crosses confidently and organised those in front of him with calm instructions.

He also stepped forward when required, using neat footwork to aid build-up play and clear danger outside his area.

Supporters enjoyed his animated reactions after saves, moments that lifted morale inside the stadium.

Kotoko 0 Hearts 1: Benjamin Asare Crowned MVP, Pays Tribute to Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

By the final whistle, he had secured a fourth straight clean sheet and earned the most valuable player accolade.

Praise flooded X shortly after full time. @Koppyblinks wrote:

"Bro is one of the best ball playing keeper in Africa and his seems so calm."

@Bennett_Nkay added:

"Sweeper keeper!!"

Sports journalist @Fentuo_ observed:

"Benjamin Asare is the big winner from this game. Another really good showing from him. You can choose to focus on the quality of shots he faced but he did his part tonight."

Benjamin Asare honours Shatta Wale

In celebration, Asare proudly displayed a Shatta Wale branded shirt before flashing the Shatta Movement hand sign, a ritual that has become part of his identity.

The experienced goalie shares a strong bond with the award-winning musician and often honours him after memorable outings.

Watch the video:

He once even styled his hair in tribute to the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, underlining a fandom that runs deep.

Source: YEN.com.gh