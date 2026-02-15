A married woman in Yaytseslav's videos has denied having an affair with him, asserting their meeting was purely business-related

According to the lady, who identified herself as Serena, the Russian man had suggested that he wanted an apartment

She met him to discuss business and left after he started acting inappropriately, but later edited the video to fit his narrative

A married woman who appeared in one of the controversial viral videos of Yaytseslav has broken her silence, denying suggestions that she had a fling with him.

In a rebuttal video, the lady who identified herself as Serena stated that she did not visit Yaytseslav for anything related to a love affair, but business.

However, she claimed, the footage of their encounter had been edited and manipulated to misrepresent what actually occurred between them.

Russian man Yaytseslav's videos spark outrage

Yaytseslav, a Russian content creator also known as Vyacheslav Trahov, has been trending online after videos showing him in various encounters with multiple women emerged.

The videos sparked widespread outrage on social media in Ghana, raising concerns about consent, privacy, and the ethics of recording with his Meta glasses and monetising such interactions.

The commentary around the shared videos suggested that Yaytseslav had had affairs with the ladies involved, including Serena, who was captured meeting him at Accra Mall in the afternoon and ending up in his room in the evening.

Married woman in Yaytseslav's videos speaks

However, speaking in a video interview with vlogger Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA), she stated that she had gone to Yaytseslav's room to discuss business and had to leave when she realised he was trying to be inappropriate with her.

The woman, who identified herself as a real estate agent, explained that she had gone to the mall to meet her boss, who was picking her up for work-related tasks, and decided to buy something while waiting.

Yaytseslav approached her while she was in a shop and introduced himself as a Russian man, who was new in town and looking for an apartment after she had told him she was an estate agent.

"We had a brief conversation during which I mentioned my profession. He said he was looking for a new apartment, explaining that he had just arrived in the country and that his current place was expensive," she said.

Seeing what she believed was a legitimate business opportunity, she shared her contact details so Yaytseslav could reach out later about potential properties.

She explained that he subsequently invited her to his apartment, where she went under the assumption that they would discuss his housing needs professionally.

However, the situation quickly changed upon her arrival.

"Upon arrival, the conversation shifted away from anything professional, so I chose to leave immediately. Nothing inappropriate happened between us at any point," she stated firmly.

She further alleged that the viral videos circulating online had been heavily edited and did not accurately reflect what actually transpired during their interaction, but were manipulated to fit the Russian's narrative and create misleading content for his online platforms.

Lady in Yaytseslav's video speaks amid allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another victim who was filmed by Yaytseslav had lent credence to suggestions that he might have edited and manipulated the videos.

The young lady, known as Dora, narrated the events, stating that Yaytseslav pursued her to get her number, and she only gave him the number to stop him from following her and her friends.

