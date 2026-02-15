A first-half header from Baba Adamu sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Hearts of Oak against Asante Kotoko

The Phobians, who played the majority of the game with 10 men, had failed to beat their bitterest rivals since 2021

The win pushes Hearts back in title contention as they climbed to third spot, while the Porcupines sat in fifth place

A CAF-accredited journalist reckons that the capital-based giants deserved all three points

Accra Hearts of Oak stunned Asante Kotoko on their own turf, edging the Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to snap their rivals’ dominance in Ghana’s fiercest derby on Sunday, February 15.

One decisive moment separated both sides. In the 14th minute, Baba Adamu rose highest and flicked home what proved to be the match winner, silencing the red sea inside the stadium and handing the Phobians priceless bragging rights.

How Hearts stunned Kotoko

Hearts arrived in Kumasi with revenge on their minds after falling in the reverse fixture on matchweek nine.

From kickoff, Coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani’s men pressed with purpose, forcing Kotoko into uneasy buildup phases. The hosts struggled to settle as white shirts swarmed every passing lane.

The breakthrough came from a free kick delivered by Martin Karikari. Adamu improvised with a backward header that looped beyond goalkeeper Mohamed Camara, who misjudged the flight and paid dearly. That single lapse shifted the mood of the contest.

Buoyed by the opener, Hearts controlled possession and tempo. Their rhythm, however, was disrupted when Emmanuel Amankwah received two quick bookings, reducing the visitors to ten men.

With the numerical edge, Kotoko sensed an opening. Yet resilience became Hearts’ strongest weapon.

Interim manager Prince Owusu introduced fresh legs after the break in a bid to swing momentum. The Porcupine Warriors pushed numbers forward, but clear chances remained scarce.

Hearts almost doubled their lead late on. Raphael Amponsah raced through on a pass from Frank Duku, only for Camara to redeem himself with a sharp stop.

At the other end, Patrick Asiedu unleashed a fierce effort from a set piece that Benjamin Asare parried away.

Ben Asare stands tall vs Kotoko

Asare’s authority between the posts steadied his backline.

The Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper commanded aerial balls with confidence, organised his defence with calm instructions and delivered key interventions when it mattered most.

His assured display earned him the man of the match honour.

When the final whistle sounded, Hearts had not only secured a hard-fought triumph but also climbed to third on 39 points, five behind leaders Medeama SC and level with defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars.

More significantly, they ended Kotoko’s 10-game unbeaten home run, turning the Super Clash into a night Kumasi will not forget anytime soon.

Super Clash: Hearts deserved victory

Sharing his assessment of the contest, Kumasi-based journalist Fitman Jaara of Focus FM and Daily Guide Network believes the outcome mirrored the balance of play.

“Hearts silenced Kotoko in the final meeting of the Super Clash this term, grinding out a hard-fought win despite playing most of the match with 10 men at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"I am not surprised by the result considering how both teams performed on the day," Jaara told YEN.com.gh.

“For the Phobians, this victory carries extra significance. They have ended Kotoko’s unbeaten home run this season and halted their recent dominance in the Super Clash.”

