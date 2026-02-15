Antoine Semenyo and another Manchester United star have been described as “ideal” signings who would have fit perfectly at Arsenal

Former England striker Ian Wright has backed Antoine Semenyo as a player who would have thrived at Arsenal.

The Ghanaian forward was linked with the Premier League leaders last summer but opted to extend his AFC Bournemouth contract, which included a buyout clause valid until January.

Ian Wright argues Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo will suit Mikel Arteta's style at Arsenal. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse and Carl Recine.

When the clause became public, many expected Mikel Arteta’s side to act. Instead, Manchester City moved quickly, triggering the clause with a £62.5 million offer plus £1.5 million in add-ons to secure Semenyo’s services.

Since joining the Sky Blues, he has impressed immediately, scoring five goals and assisting twice in nine appearances across all competitions.

His remarkable start has seen him break records, including becoming the highest-scoring Ghanaian in a single Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal invested over £250 million last summer to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts.

Missing out on Semenyo, as well as Bryan Mbeumo, who joined Manchester United after a standout 2024/25 campaign at Brentford, has been notable.

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals last season and has become a key figure under interim boss Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Wright, who scored 185 goals in 288 appearances for Arsenal, suggested both players would have fit well in the Gunners’ setup.

“He’s always dangerous,” Wright said of Mbeumo, as quoted by Metro. “When you see how he plays, absolutely. It’s the same with Semenyo, you watch Semenyo and think, ‘I could see him at Arsenal’. I could see Mbeumo at Arsenal as well. Gutted.”

Viktor Gyokeres is Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League this season. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Semenyo, Mbeumo’s impact compared to Arsenal’s options

Wright’s comments highlight Arsenal’s missed opportunities.

Semenyo has already netted 13 Premier League goals this season, behind only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago, according to the BBC.

Mbeumo has nine, while Arsenal’s marquee forward signing, Viktor Gyokeres, has eight - one less than Mbeumo and five shy of Semenyo.

Aside from Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, who is a midfielder, boasts five goals, which is the same tally Leandro Trossard has amassed.

Worryingly, Declan Rice, a midfield anchor, (4) has more goals than Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus.

Beyond goal-scoring, both players offer versatility across the front line, matching the fluid attacking system Arteta favours.

Their defensive work rate also adds a valuable dimension, making them capable of contributing without the ball while stretching opposition defences.

On paper, acquiring either Semenyo or Mbeumo could have strengthened Arsenal’s attacking options, blending scoring ability, tactical flexibility, and energy.

