The debate over football’s greatest player has found its way into the NBA, with Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo making his stance clear

When asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Greek basketball icon wasted no time in sharing his choice

A passionate follower of the beautiful game, Antetokounmpo has professional connections with a few clubs

Giannis Antetokounmpo has stepped into football’s fiercest argument and revealed why he feels closer to Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi.

Speaking during NBA All-Star media duties, the Milwaukee Bucks leader gave a thoughtful breakdown of his stance in the long-running GOAT debate.

Messi vs Ronaldo: NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains His GOAT Choice

Although he openly admires Messi’s brilliance, Giannis said his personality and journey mirror Ronaldo’s more closely.

The basketball icon sees parts of himself in the Portuguese forward’s discipline, drive, and obsession with improvement.

Giannis explains why Ronaldo is his GOAT

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player began by praising the Argentina captain without hesitation.

"I think Messi is pure talent. Pure talent combined with hard work, discipline throughout his career, and consistent performance at the highest level. He might be the greatest player of all time," he said as quored by Tribuna.

He then zoomed into why he identifies as a Ronaldo fan.

"But I feel a closer connection with people who are like me: hard-working, disciplined, care about their bodies, and remain consistent over many years. He's 41 now, right? Forty-one, and he's still performing at a high level. So my mindset is closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's.

"Different people; he's more flashy than me, and I'm not. But when it comes to the game, love for it, consistency, hard work, and always striving to improve, I feel a stronger kinship with Ronaldo.

"So when you ask me, I say Ronaldo. But if you compare who has achieved more in their career – eight Ballons d'Or, five Ballons d'Or, World Cup, no World Cup, five Champions Leagues, four Champions Leagues – it all depends on what matters most to you.

"The most important thing: when you reach the moment of saying 'Messi or Ronaldo,' you've already won. I want to get to the point where people say, 'Michael Jordan or Giannis?' and I've already won in life."

Messi and Ronaldo: The GOAT rivalry

The debate itself shows how far the rivalry has travelled. From dressing rooms to living rooms and now basketball arenas, the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry has shaped a generation.

The empyrean Argentine built a legacy through vision, balance, and genius on the ball. League titles in Spain, France, and recently the United States, alongside a World Cup triumph, cemented his greatness.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, carved a different route. England, Spain, Italy, and now Saudi Arabia have all witnessed his relentless pursuit of excellence. Goals followed him everywhere.

In the end, Giannis chose the mindset he relates to most. For him, the connection runs deeper than trophies.

Ronaldo and Messi's career goals compared

