Paris Saint Germain made a huge amount of money from Lionel Messi's jersey sale after signing the Argentine this summer

But that financial record may have been pushed aside after Man United recorded a grand sale of Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 top

The 36-year-old could make his debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle United at Old Trafford next weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo has already set one major record on his second Manchester United coming after breaking the record for most shirt sales just days after his jersey number was announced by the club.

The Red Devils confirmed their legend will don the jersey number seven this season after returning to the club for the first time in 12 years in a deal around £19m including add-ons.

Immediately after the Red Devils revealed they have given Ronaldo his iconic jersey worn by Edinson Cavani last season, the fans stormed their shop at Old Trafford to buy their replicas.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Man United caused an increase in their Instagram following. Credit - @manchesterunited

Source: Instagram

And just four hours into the sales, United recorded the highest day of online sales ever on a single sports merchandise site outside of North America as reported by The Mirror.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The publication further revealed that the outlet is run by fanatics who revealed that the former Real Madrid star became the biggest selling player ever in the 24-hour period.

This record saw him outshine his long-time rival Lionel Messi following his move to Paris Saint-Germain as well as Tom Brady joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to LoveTheSales.com, Ronaldo has shifted £32.5 million worth of replica kits in just the 12 hours since his number seven shirt went on sale.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in line to make his second debut for Man United when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League after the international break.

Why Man United fans stormed Old Trafford

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United fans spotted queuing at Old Trafford just to buy their replica of Cristiano Ronaldo's number seven jersey.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a sensational return to the Red Devils on a two-year deal after parting with Juventus last month.

Ronaldo walked out on the Italian League giants despite having about 10 months left on his deal to join his former club 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid.

Source: Yen.com.gh