Ghanaian businesswoman Hajia 40-40 reportedly passed away under sad circumstances on December 22, 2025

Young Ghanaian singer Foto Copy's father, Qwaachi, shared emotional videos announcing Hajia's demise on TikTok

The prominent businesswoman's death has triggered sad reactions from many people who mourned on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian businesswoman Hajia 40-40, popularly known as Hajia Palace, reportedly passed away on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Qwaachi, musician and father of award-winning music star Foto Copy, announced the news of Hajia's untimely demise in an emotional video on his official TikTok page.

The exact cause of her death remains unknown, although some rumours have suggested that she died under painful circumstances.

In his video, Qwaachi broke down in tears as he speculated about the probable cause of her death and advised Ghanaians to be careful about their associations with people.

He noted that he was completely heartbroken over the death of Hajia 40-40, as she left behind a young child.

In another video, Qwaachi questioned the actions of an individual allegedly complicit in the demise of the Ghanaian businesswoman.

He noted that the deceased had been facing several challenges and had remained silent about them, with only a few close associates aware of her situation before her tragic demise.

Foto Copy's father stated that Hajia 40-40 had been using commercial vehicles as her mode of transportation instead of her personal car because of some financial issues.

He said:

"The poor girl was battling a lot. A lot of you did not know. Hajia was really going through a lot. She was just not saying it. She only confided in a few selected people. How many of you knew that she was even picking a taxi and a trotro at a point in time?

"She died a painful death because she was suffering. Hajia was at her lowest moment. You didn't even consider the baby. I am even sad. I can't even close my eyes and sleep. She was battling so many things and was not telling anybody."

Aside from Qwaachi, other associates of Hajia 40-40 also shared emotional social media posts to mourn her tragic demise.

The TikTok videos of Qwaachi speaking about Hajia 40-40's death are below:

Who was Hajia 40-40?

Hajia 40-40 was a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman who owned the popular 40-40 Palace Sports Bar and Grill in Opeikuma, Kasoa, in the Central Region.

The renowned entertainment hotspot has previously hosted events for high-profile Ghanaian celebrities, including comic actor Funny Face and dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

On September 6, 2020, she expanded her business portfolio with the opening of 40-40 Hairpot, an ultra-modern salon with state-of-the-art machines that provides excellent and swift haircut services for men and women at Kasoa Galilea.

In the past, she spoke about her plans to create more businesses to reduce unemployment in the city of Kasoa and Ghana.

The Instagram video of Hajia 40-40 hanging out with comedian Funny Face at her bar is below:

Ghanaians mourn Hajia 40-40's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pretty Helin commented:

"Eii Awurade Hajia😭. I once worked at her spot before at Opeikuma. Oh God, what happened?"

Kasoa Abena Bronii wrote:

"Eii Jehovah 😳😳😳. Oh, naa this is not true eii."

Queen Naya said:

"Let's watch what we eat and drink this festive season, please. The envy is too much on the side of humanity, so watch out 😭."

Popular Ghanaian poet Elikplim Akorli dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian poet Elikplim Akorli passed away on December 17, 2025.

The late arts and crafts pioneer was reportedly found in poor shape by his father at home before he later died.

Elikplim's Arkoli's close friends and associates took to social media to mourn his demise after the news dropped.

