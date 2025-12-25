Mamprusi chief Alhaji Seidu Abagre has been removed from Bawku as per the Otumfuo Asantehene Osei Tutu II mediation report recommendations

The report suggested Abagre be reassigned to perform a different traditional role at the Palace of the Nayiri in Nalerigu

The Bawku conflict dates back almost a century, between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups over chieftaincy tensions

Soldiers removed Alhaji Seidu Abagre, the rival Mamprusi chief, from the Bawku Township in the Upper East Region, in line with recommendations contained in the Otumfuo Asantehene Osei Tutu II mediation report on the Bawku conflict.

Following the rival chief's removal, unconfirmed reports say there were sporadic gunshots that may have left casualties.

The Ministry of the Interior, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, December 24, confirmed the update.

“This afternoon, personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) removed Alhaji Seidu Abagre from Bawku, pursuant to the recommendations of the Otumfuo Asantehene Osei Tutu II mediation report regarding the Bawku affair. Alhaji Seidu Abagre is safe in the care of the security agencies."

As part of efforts to find a lasting solution to the long-running Bawku chieftaincy dispute, the Otumfuo mediation committee recommended that Seidu Abagre, who was recently installed by the Mamprusi side as a rival chief, be recalled to Nalerigu by the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri.

The committee proposed that Abagre be reassigned to perform a different traditional role at the Palace of the Nayiri in Nalerigu, rather than remain in Bawku as a chief.

Alternatively, the mediation report provides that if Abagre chooses to stay in Bawku, he must do so strictly as a private citizen and not present himself as a chief.

The government endorsed the recommendations from the report.

Government announces Bawku revitalisation fund

Meanwhile, the government has announced a GHC1 billion revitalisation fund to drive post-conflict reconstruction and development in Bawku and its surrounding areas.

According to the statement, the fund will be disbursed over a period of three years, from 2026 to 2028.

The Bawku Revitalisation Fund will be used for critical infrastructure and socio-economic recovery projects in the area.

Some of the projects expected to be constructed include roads, healthcare and educational facilities, irrigation, and dam projects to support year-round agriculture, security installations, and economic and commercial facilities.

The government statement on Facebook explained that the initiative aims to restore Bawku to its historic position as a key economic and trading hub while fostering peace, reconciliation, and sustainable development in the region.

About the Bawku tensions

The conflict in Bawku dates back to the 1930s, with the Kusasis and Mamprusi being the main feuding actors.

The tensions revolve around the occupancy of the Bawku skin, which represents chiefly authority in the Bawku traditional area.

As a result of a colonial policy arrangement, the Bawku Chief holds paramountcy over Kusasi, Mamprusi, and other local chiefs.

The Kusasis are known to be the indigenes of the Bawku traditional area, while the Mamprusis have claimed a historical presence in Bawku since the 17th century and have asserted that they started the chieftaincy in the region.

In 1957, tensions began to escalate between the Mamprusis and Kusasis over the Bawku chieftaincy, which led to the installation of two separate chiefs for the same position.

These tensions have culminated in a protracted conflict that has led to several deaths over the years.

The government recognises Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, who was enskinned on 24th April 1984, as the current chief of the township.

President John Mahama took a trip to Bawku seven days after his inauguration and reiterated his resolve to restore peace in the troubled township. He described peace in Bawku as one of his priorities.

Mahama appeals for peace in Bawku

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama has made appeals for lasting peace in Bawku, amid the ethnic tensions.

Speaking at Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations, Mahama emphasised the need for unity and dialogue to resolve the tension.

He lamented the devastating impact of the conflict on the younger generation, who needed a peaceful environment to pursue their dreams in life.

