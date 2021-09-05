Nollywood’s Funke Akindele couldn’t help but caution of one her twin boys who attempted to participate in the viral crate challenge

The doting mum walked into the kitchen to her son who was already stacking packs of bottled water to aid his mission

However, Funke and her hubby, JJC, were quick to stop the young man and have him return the packs of bottled water

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz, were quick to stop one of their twin boys from embarking on a mission in their kitchen.

Apparently, the young man had gotten wind of the viral crate challenge on social media and he attempted to give it a go.

The actress took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the moment she and her husband intercepted their son’s mission in the kitchen.

Funke Akindele stops son as he tries to attempt crate challenge. Photo: @fukejenifaakindele

Source: UGC

The little man had already started stacking packs of bottled water together to help him build a wall of crates just as seen on social media.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, the Jenifa actress was quick to caution the young man and stop him from completing the mission.

Funke quickly instructed her son to dismantle the packs of bottled water and have them returned to their rightful place. Her husband was heard in the background as she supervised the young man.

Watch the clip below:

Funke Akindele and family members spend time in London

Just recently, it was reported that the actress and her family members decided to spend time away from the hustle-bustle of Lagos, Nigeria.

The mother of two was spotted with her boys who donned matching outfits as they landed in the UK.

Followers of Funke's husband took to his comment section to shower beautiful compliments on the family.

Media personality Denrele pens tribute to Funke Akindele on her birthday

Still in a related story about the comic actress, media personality Denrele Edun shared a funny story about actress Funke Akindele to celebrate her birthday.

Denrele described the mother of two as a daredevil, adding that she is very protective of those close to her.

The TV personality also noted that Funke could be annoying, however, he had come to understand that her excesses come from a place of love.

Source: Yen Ghana