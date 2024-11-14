A video of a Ghanaian lady reacting to recent comments from renowned forex trader Kojo Forex has surfaced online

The lady cautioned him against bragging about his wealth after Forex stated that he would buy the Kwadwo Sheldon Studios and turn the area into a poultry farm

Netizens who saw the video supported the lady and criticised Kojo Forex in the comment section

A Ghanaian TikTok user, @Maameloveofficial, has criticised famous forex trader Kojo Forex over his recent social media utterances.

Kojo Forex and famous YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon have lately been at each other's throats following a claim the former made.

A Ghanaian lady is sending a message to Kojo Forex over his recent utterances. Image source: Kojo Forex, Maameloveofficial, Kwadwo Sheldon

It all started when Kojo Forex, in an X post, argued that a Ghanaian who is 30 years or older should have made GH¢ 10,000 or above.

The renowned Forex trader's comment did not go well with Kwadwo Sheldon, who recorded a podcast to tackle Forex's claim.

Kojo Forex also responded to Kwadwo Sheldon's video, criticising the YouTuber and accusing him of being a puppet of a political party. This became a social media 'beef,' during which the two parties traded unpleasant words on the X platform.

In one of his responses to Kwadwo Sheldon, Kojo Forex threatened to buy the YouTuber's house where his studio sits and convert it into a poultry farm.

This comment did not go well with Maame Love, who was disappointed in Kojo Forex for making that statement. She urged him to respect other people's hustles even though they are not as rich as he is.

Watch the video below:

Netizens support Ghanaian lady

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian lady criticising Kojo Forex supported her comment. They agreed that Kojo Forex was being boastful.

@All_Daddy wrote:

"That Kojo forex guy dey brag too much."

@3laqkid wrote:

"How much he get, abu trica sef no dey talk."

@MCJOVAN J. MORRISON wrote:

"By force accents, let the poor breath."

@Regardless wrote:

"Kwadwo Sheldon wey start the talk Kojo Forex him matter first for him podcast."

@Nana Qwame Boafo

"I don’t know the reason why people think Kojo Sheldon is poor .. There is more than 5 people he pays every month in his company.. If he reveals the amount of money he redraw from YouTube every week."

Kojo Forex buys a Tesla Cybertruck

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young, rich Ghanaian had displayed his affluence and wealth by flaunting his newly purchased Tesla Cybertruck.

Kojo Forex posted a video of his vehicle on social media to inspire his followers and other Ghanaians.

This was after news broke that the renowned business mogul Osei Kwame Despite had also purchased a Cybertruck.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

