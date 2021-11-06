Digitize the cedi and leave ID cards alone - Hassan Ayariga to Bawumia

Hassan Ayariga has advised the vice president to digitize the cedi

The 2020 APC presidential candidate Bawumia's quest to digitize ID cards is baseless

Hassan Ayariga doubts the assurance that ID cards can replace passports

The founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) says the Ghanaian Card will not be used as an official document to verify the nationality and identity of the Ghanaian people.

Hassan Ayariga, a circular, said the official official travel document was a passport; therefore, the government's move to digitize the Ghanaian Card for international travel is unreasonable.

Deputy President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, addressing the University of Ashesi on Tuesday, announced that efforts were underway to get the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to recognize the Ghana Card as an e-passport in the first quarter of next year.

Once the process is complete, he said, the official event will be held at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada, to sign the Ghana Official Card to recognize Ghana-Card as e-passports in ICAO countries.

“If this happens, Ghana Card holders will be allowed to board any flight to Ghana. In addition, the good news for Ghanaian immigrants is that if the Ghana Immigration Service is connected to the NIA building, Ghanaian immigrants with a Ghanaian card should not get a visa to go to Ghana, ”added Dr Bawumia.

But Hassan Ayariga says that does not make sense because "Identity (ID) cards are not travel documents, the world only accepts passports as travel documents."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It wants the government to put in more efforts to develop the cedi to boost the economy.

“You will need a passport to enter any country, and of course, a passport to return and not your Ghana Card. Please convert our cedi to digital. ”

“They should point out one country in the world that its citizens can enter Ghana or any other country with their IDs. It is sad and shocking to hear our Deputy President Dr. They insisted that the Ghana Card would be used in 197 [195] by 2022, ”noted Mr Ayariga.

The Deputy President is leading the government's efforts to digitalize the country's economy. Various steps have been taken by the government to transform Ghana's economy through digital means.

Although these efforts have been praised by various parties and individuals, Keta MP, Kwame Gapkey, wants the government to tell the people of Ghana the cost of this work.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on Wednesday, the legislature called on the government to commit itself to improving infrastructure in the country.

Source: Yen News