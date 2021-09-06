A little kid's brilliance and smartness captured in a viral video has caused commotion on social media

In the video, the little kid on instruction of an adult picked up a phone and remarkably searched Wizkid's hit song Essence by herself

The smart girl then went on to play the song to the admiration of the adult on scene and internet users

A little girl has earned the admiration of social media users following her exhibition of brilliance at a given task many of her age wouldn't have succeeded at.

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the little girl was directed by an adult in the background to pick up the phone lying on the table and play Wizkid's song Essence.

The kid's smartness wowed many people Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: UGC

The toddler quietly picked up the smartphone and like a tech savvy adult navigated the buttons and located the music icon.

Upon locating the music icon, the smart kid then played the song featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The adult in the background exclaimed in awe at the kid's brilliance and further directed her to increase the volume of the song.

Many people gush

@chumzy_collections wrote:

"Omagadddd baby sooo smart goshhhh"

@beltha01 said:

"Siri granddaughter the toddlers Dey handle phone ehn Na wah "

@bayotariah thought:

" Award Grammy baby of the year 2021 go’s to her "

@south_munster stated:

"The music is not even my problem. Na how this baby fit locate the music, hmmmm."

@___omosewahnoble__ remarked:

"Dz pandemic/lockdown babies u ppl are giving birth too are literally something else"

Little kid thrills the internet with fast legwork as he vibes to song Ko Por Ke

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a little kid had wowed many with his beautiful fast legwork.

In an Instagram video shared by @djwapsam, the kid started off with the focus dance as the song, Ko Por Ke, by Nigerian artiste Mohbad was being played.

In split seconds, he switched to doing legwork while still keeping up with the rhythm of the song.

An adult turned the lad's hypeman as he was obviously wowed by the boy's talent. The lad motivated by the hype increased the speed of his legwork and the dancing space he utilised.

Source: Yen.com.gh