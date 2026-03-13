The spokesperson for Abusuapanin Tupac, Opanin Kofi Adu Gyamfi, has addressed claims by some family members that he has been destooled

In a viral video, the man in question debunked the speculations, stating that Victor Kofi Owusu remains the family head of the late Daddy Lumba

This came after a press release from Ekuona Ebusua went viral, indicating that Tupac had been removed from his position as Lumba's Abusuapanin

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The spokesperson for Abusuapanin Tupac, born Victory Kofi Owusu, has broken his silence on claims that he has been removed as family head.

A spokesperson for Abusuapanin Tupac has broken his silence on his purported removal as family head. Image credit: Mamalovetv1, De Prince

Source: Facebook

Following the death of the highlife legend on July 26, 2025, there have been a lot of controversies popping up from his family. The scandal began with a legal battle between his two wives and has since spread to his extended family.

One of the trending sagas surrounding the family of Daddy Lumba is the case concerning his family head. After the burial of the highlife legend, his relatives expressed their disapproval of Victor Kofi Owusu as their Abusuapanin, citing misconduct before, during, and after the funeral rite of the singer.

On February 26, the family held an initial meeting during which Tupac was absent. They accused him of bringing the family into disrepute and ordered him to appear on March 11 to respond to the charges or face removal.

Daddy Lumba’s family allegedly destools Abusuapanin

On Wednesday, March 11, the Ekuona family held a meeting to deliberate on a motion to remove Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from his position.

Unfortunately, the head was absent, triggering his relatives to allegedly remove him from his position.

After the meeting, other members of the immediate family, including Mama China and Daddy Lumba’s uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, spoke to the media and confirmed the decision reached by the family.

The family shared a press release to confirm the claim, cautioning the public who wished to transact business with Abusuapanin Tupac on behalf of the family.

“The Ekuona Abusua wishes to state clearly, firmly, and without ambiguity that Mr Victor Kofi Owusu no longer holds any customary, moral, or legal mandate to represent the Paakoso Clan or the Ekuona family in any capacity whatsoever.”

“Accordingly: Any individual, institution, lawyer, business entity, or member of the public who chooses to engage, transact, negotiate, or enter into agreements with him in the name of the Ekuona Abusua or in matters relating to the legacy or estate of the late Daddy Lumba does so entirely at their own risk.”

“The family shall not recognise, honour, or be bound by any such dealings; it reserves the right to take appropriate legal and traditional action to protect its interests.”

“Persons who knowingly collaborate with or aid the former Abusuapanin in misrepresenting family authority may expose themselves to civil claims, legal sanctions, and customary consequences,” as part of the press release reads.

The TikTok post of the press release is below:

Spokesperson of Abusuapanin Tupac breaks silence

In a video shared on Friday, March 13, 2026, Opanin Kofi Adu Gyamfi emphatically stated that Abusuapanin Tupac has not been destooled, as indicated by some relatives from Parkoso.

According to him, his family members at Parkoso are not permitted to exclusively remove Abusuapanin Tupac, stating that a call to the chief of Parkoso unveiled that he knows nothing about the destooling.

Opanin Kofi added that the position of the head was given to Tupac by the chief, calling on him to come out publicly to clear his name from the alleged removal of Victor Kofi Owusu.

The TikTok video of Abusuapanin Tupac's spokesperson is below:

The woes of Daddy Lumba's family deepen as some members threatened to destool Abusuapanin Tupac. Image credit: @plus1tv, @getinfomedia

Source: TikTok

Paakoso chief demands Daddy Lumba’s body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the paramount chief of Paakoso requested that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu release Daddy Lumba's body.

A spokesperson representing the traditional leader explained that Daddy Lumba's body must be released in anticipation of the final funeral rites that are scheduled for March 2026.

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late musician, was spotted at the chief's home with Papa Shee and some close relatives.

Source: YEN.com.gh