The US has offered an interesting update on America's 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme

The immigration lawyer Akua Poku shared details on the announcement by the US Department of State

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the new changes

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The US Department of State has opened up about planned changes for prospective applicants desirous of applying for the 2027 Diversity Visa programme.

The Donald Trump-led US announces new changes to its Diversity Visa programme for 2027. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A US immigration lawyer, Akua Poku, popularly known as AK Poku, while sharing insight on a new update to the DV programme, disclosed that some additions have been made to the application process

Delving into details, she explained that applicants will now need to provide unexpired passport information.

Additionally, applicants will also need to submit a scanned copy of the biographical and signature page of the passport.

"If you've been waiting for an update on the Diversity Visa Lottery programme, listen up. There is a new final rule for the DV Lottery programme, and this will be published in the Federal Register on March 11, 2026. Here are the key changes you need to know.

First, Diversity Visa Lottery applicants will now be required to provide valid and expired passport information when submitting their lottery entry. Applicants will also need to upload a scanned copy of their passport's biographic page with the electronic Diversity Visa entry form unless they qualify for a specific exemption. The new final rule also makes some technical updates to immigration regulations."

The founder of AK Poku Law further explained that, according to the State Department, the new measures are aimed at combating fraud and improving the integrity of the DV programme.

US immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye opens up on delays in the DV lottery programme registration. Photo credit: @american.immigration.lawyer/Instagram, @Getty Images

Source: TikTok

She then disclosed that the pause on processing DV 2026 programme winners is still in place, adding that a new date for DV 2027 registration is yet to be communicated. It is also unclear when the pause for DV 2026 winners will be lifted.

The diversity visa 2027 registration period has not yet opened, and the government has also temporarily paused visa issuance for the DV 2026 program. At this time, we do not know when registration for DV 2027 will open or when the pause for the DV 2026 winners will be lifted. If you are planning to apply for the diversity visa lottery in the future, please just get ready"

New fee for US DV lottery applicants

According to the US Department of State, the 2027 Diversity Visa Lottery programme will now come at a cost.

With this, Akua Poku explained that the decision to change the application process for the DV Lottery was made public by the US Department of State.

She said the new registration fee will cover the cost of processing entries for the programme and discourage fake or speculative registrations.

At the time of writing the report, the video from Akua Aboagye on the planned changes to the Diversity Visa programme has generated a lot of attention.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reaction to DV programme changes

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the updates to the DV programme.

teezeey commented:

“Thank you. What are these past passport details required? That part was not clear. And should all dependants have a passport?”

buyinzajason5 indicated:

“I want to apply. Is it OK to apply now?”

Lady refused US visa over typing error

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady stirred reactions as she opened up on the reason why she was refused her visa.

Speaking in a video, the lady mentioned that she went for the interview and was eventually denied because of a typo in her surname.

Peeps reacted to the video, with visa applicants advised to ensure their documentation is free of any errors or oversights.

Source: YEN.com.gh