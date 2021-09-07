Man United star Jesse Lingard welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford by sharing throwback pictures of themselves

The 28-year-old equally expressed his admiration for the legend by replicating his goal celebration during the Andorra World Cup qualifier

Lingard can't wait to play along the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having tried to revive his career at West Ham last season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jesse Lingard has continued to share his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese stage a return to Old Trafford this season.

The Englishman stunned fans after replicating the 36-year-old's goal celebration after scoring during the Three LIons' 4-0 triumph over Andorra in their World Cup qualifiers over the weekend.

And while the supporters are yet to recover from his display in the encounter at Wembley Stadium, Lingard has gone ahead to release pictures of him star-struck by the legend online.

Picture of Cristiano Ronaldo laying hands on Jesse Lingard during his first Man United spell surfaces online. Credit - @jesselingard

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, the 28-year-old was busy admiring Ronaldo while in the second one, the former Juventus man laid his hands on young Jesse during his first spell with the Red Devils.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What Jesse Lingard posted online

The former West Ham United forward while sharing the images on his official Instagram page accompanied them with a special message for the Portuguese with a love emoji, saying:

"Welcome home Cristiano Ronaldo."

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid forward is expected to make his second Man United debut when they host Newcastle United this weekend in their fourth Premier League game of the season.

Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with the Old Trafford Dwellers after forcefully parting ways with the Old Lady during the summer transfer window.

Why Man United fans will wait to see Ronaldo in action

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United fans may have to wait till next week Tuesday to see Cristiano Ronaldo making his second debut for the club.

After spending three years in Turin with Juventus, 36-year-old decided to walk away even though he failed to win the Champions League title with the Old Lady this summer.

There were initial reports of him going to Manchester City, but the Portuguese changed his mind and returned to where he made his name in football earlier inn his career.

Source: Yen News