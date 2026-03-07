Premier League fans will notice something unusual this weekend as the English top flight temporarily disappears from the schedule

Supporters expecting their usual dose of weekend EPL action are set for disappointment, but there is a clear reason behind the sudden break

With no matches taking place across Saturday and Sunday, the Premier League is set to return on a confirmed date

This weekend, March 7 and March 8, there are no Premier League matches for Ghanaian fans and football enthusiasts from around the world to follow.

Aside from the occasional international break, it is unusual for an entire weekend to pass without a single Premier League match being played.

However, that is exactly what has happened this weekend, leaving supporters temporarily without their usual dose of English football.

The break in fixtures comes after a busy midweek programme earlier in March. During that period, several league matches were played, including Manchester City's 2-2 home draw to Nottingham Forest, where Antoine Semenyo netted his fifth league goal in Man City colours.

Why no Premier League matches this weekend?

According to Sporting News, the reason behind the absence of Premier League games is the FA Cup.

The Cup competition’s fifth-round fixtures have been scheduled for the weekend of March 7–8, meaning the domestic cup takes centre stage while league action pauses briefly.

To accommodate the FA Cup ties, Premier League organisers shifted Matchweek 29 into a midweek slot between March 3 and March 5.

As a result, clubs completed their league duties earlier than usual, creating a short gap in the calendar before the next round of fixtures begins.

Breaks like this are not entirely uncommon in English football, particularly when the FA Cup reaches its later stages. The historic tournament often occupies full weekends to give clubs enough time to contest knockout matches without clashing with league commitments.

For fans, it means attention temporarily shifts away from league standings and towards cup drama, where clubs from different divisions battle for a place in the next round.

When will the Premier League return?

Although the pause may feel unusual, the wait for Premier League action will not last long. According to the BBC, the competition is set to resume on Saturday, March 14, 2026, when Matchweek 30 kicks off with a full slate of fixtures.

Five matches are scheduled for Saturday, followed by four more on Sunday and a final game on Monday night.

The weekend will feature several eye-catching encounters, including Arsenal vs Everton, Chelsea vs Newcastle United, and West Ham United vs Manchester City.

Sunday’s programme will also deliver notable clashes such as Manchester United vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, while Brentford host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup will continue to influence the football calendar. The tournament’s sixth round, commonly known as the quarter-final stage, has already been scheduled for the weekend of April 4–5, meaning another round of domestic cup excitement will soon arrive.

For now, though, Premier League fans will simply have to wait a few extra days before the race for points, European places, and survival resumes.

